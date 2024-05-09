Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dissolve his cabinet (consisting of the VP, ministers, SGF, and the chief of staff) if he hopes to achieve his 'Renewed Hope' agenda

According to Ibrahim, the present cabinet is "too cold" and some of the presidential appointees accused of corruption should be dropped

FCT, Abuja - Jimoh Ibrahim, the senator representing Ondo South, has said that President Bola Tinubu's cabinet is "too cold".

In an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday night, May 8, Ibrahim asked President Tinubu to dissolve his cabinet without delay.

Ibrahim, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said:

“You (Tinubu) have to dissolve the cabinet. You have to come up with knowledgeable people. The cabinet is too cold."

Speaking further, the media entrepreneur stated that many ministers are not on the “grade A” list.

His words:

“I can’t see so many of the ministers in the first grade of the box. A lot of them are in the B, C grades.”

A longtime political powerbroker in Nigeria, President Tinubu promised to fix Nigeria's challenges when he assumed office in May 2023. This, he hoped to achieve with the support of his cabinet members.

In March, he said his administration has made some bold decisions to return Nigeria to the path of economic prosperity. However, many ordinary Nigerians continue to lament that the suffering in the country is becoming unbearable for them.

Tinubu may sack, replace some ministers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that indications emerged of a possible cabinet shakeup as President Tinubu starts preparation for the celebration of his first anniversary in office.

It was gathered that the president may use the opportunity to review the appointment of some ministers, who are having issues before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other integrity agencies.

