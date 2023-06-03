"In April, Nigerian singer Davido splurged almost N400m on a new limited edition Maybach

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer announced the arrival of his new car

Davido had the car flown into the country, and he couldn't hide his excitement as he shared details

Popualr Nigerian singer Davido's limited edition Virgil Abloh Maybach which cost him N394m, has landed in Nigeria.

As opposed to shipping by sea, the singer took it up a notch and had the car delivered to him by air.

Davido's new Maybach finally arrives Lagos Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shared details of his Maybach's arrival on his Instagram story channel, expressing excitement on finally seeing it.

Sharing few details of the car, the Unavailable crooner showed the head rests in the car, with Virgil Abloh and Maybach's inscription, affirming that it's brand new and the real deal.

Watch videos below:

Netizens react to Davido's new car

forevertiwa:

"Make Baba kuku start dey sell cars. David you are too much ❤️"

justice_okenwa:

"Now this is Doings !!"

th3.chapo:

"Car wey whitemoney dey use anyhow for Lagos, abi na the colour be the ️? "

fitzshowofficial:

"All of them just dey do madd things today."

abu_is_able:

"Nothing to say than OMO x10000000."

yes_iam_morell:

"Where una dey see this money?"

the_demmyy:

"The money choke. "

sheytayo:

"Dis guy nobi their mate oooo. This na the real definition of doings by idan."

louisatadu_:

"There is level to this game."

white_marleba021:

"Doings everywhere."

runorlistic_runor_oru::

"Father Lord.. doings na pure water "

crystalpranks:

"E go bu*n them like hot water o "

Source: Legit.ng