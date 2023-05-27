It is a moment of celebrations for skit maker Nons Miraj as she is now the latest celebrity landlady

Non Miraj showed off her new mansion on Saturday, May 29, which is the same day as her birthday

Celebrities, as well as fans and wellwishers, have stormed Nons Miraj's page to congratulate her

Nigerian skit maker Eleanya Chinonso Jennifer Ukah, popularly known as Nons Miraj, is the latest landlady in the entertainment industry as she acquired an expensive mansion.

Nons Miraj splashed millions on the new mansion, which she appeared to have gifted herself for her birthday on May 27.

Nons Miraj sweetly marks birthday. Credit: @nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

The proud landlady gushed about her mansion as she shared lovely pictures of it on her page.

In one of the pictures, Nons Miraj was seen posing in front of the mansion, which appeared very tall.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a caption, she wrote:

“Welcome the latest landlady in Town."

See the pictures below:

Check out the picture Nons Miraj shared for her birthday

Celebrities, fans congratulate Nons Miraj

Legit.ng captured some of the messages netizens penned to the skit maker, see them below:

brodashaggi:

"Congratulations More keys ."

thecuteabiola:

"Happy children’s day, happy birthday day, happy house warming . Happy everting congratulations."

diaryofakitchenlover:

"This is huge! Big big congratulations my darling."

ashmusy:

"Congratulationssssssss our house is bigggggggg i can’t hold my tearsss."

juwzclaver:

"Everybody when Dey insult her, full are comment section dey say congratulations…life shall..more wins though..'

sugar_bhoy57:

"Forget about the house see body o , congratulations ."

official_king_blessed:

"This one wen day dark, you sure say nor be imagination @nons_miraj."

boyseizaar:

"Then edit your house comot for your house ."

shinna_edobor999:

"Abeg Who say money no dey Nigeria again,that person need to chop konk for head."

Ashmushy and Nons Miraj celebrates friendship with old video

Ashmusy and Nons Miraj celebrated the growth of their friendship after many years of hustling together.

The social media influencers posted a video compilation showing them from when they were still struggling in the industry.

A video captured Ashmusy and Nons Miraj from the time they were young girls who used to trek the streets together before they upgraded a bit to hopping public ‘danfo’ buses and using taxis.

Source: Legit.ng