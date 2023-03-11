International music star, Wizkid, has acquire yet another luxury ride and it is worth millions of naira

Videos of the 2022 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge have surfaced on social media sparking reactions

Meanwhile, the singer recently created an Instagram page for his youngest child which fans have since followed

When it comes to living large, Wizkid certainly knows how to treat himself to the good things of life.

The singer recently became the latest owner of a 2022 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge and it did not come cheap!

Photos of Wizkid and a model of his new car. Credit: @wizkidayo, Rolls Royce

The luxury ride was reportedly gotten for a whopping N620 million from Nigerian car dealer, Mayfair Autos.

A video of Wizkid taking his ride out for a spin has also surfaced on social media and from the look of things, the Made In Lagos singer appeared pretty pleased with his new machine.

Check out the video below:

Fans react to Wizkid's new car acquisition

olaideinnocent:

"Thank God say we no dey carry this money go after life "

spez_cadet:

"Wizkid is just living the life now .. yall ask for it and now yall will get it."

olbconcrete:

"Nigeria problem no concern this one "

heisrhemedy:

"Star boy things "

diego_para_:

"Lowkey doings ❤️"

