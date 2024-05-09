Hadi Sirika, former Minister of Aviation under President Muhammadu Buhari, has been granted bail of N100 million by a federal high court in Abuja.

The former minister was granted bail alongside his daughter and two others, who were also meant to pay N100 million each as their bail condition, making a total of N400 million.

Hadi Sirika granted N100 million bail Photo Credit: @hadisirika, @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

The former minister and three others appeared in court over an allegation of fraud to the tune of ₦2.7bn.

Source: Legit.ng