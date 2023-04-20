Fast-rising act Spyro is now the proud owner of a huge house in Lagos, and he took to social media to celebrate

The singer revealed that he got himself a house and also bought the unit opposite his home for his business partner

Different reactions have greeted Spyro's acquisition, with most netizens congratulating him

Popular Nigerian singer Spyro recently raised the bar for business partnerships.

Sharing a video and several photos, the singer joyfully announced that he bought a luxury house.

Not only did Spyro get one for himself, he also generously bought the unit opposite his home for his business partner.

The singer also showed off the moment he signed to become the sole owner of his home as well as the dummy key to the house.

"FROM ZERO to owning a property …ah I #COUNTMYBLESSINGS big time I didn’t just buy for myself ,I bought the opposite unit for my business partner too GOD has been good and kind to me "

Netizens react to Spyro's new house

The singer's latest acquisition sparked mixed reactions on social media, read some of the comments gathered below:

mrmacaroni1:

"Congratulations bro."

og.tega:

"Blessed Bwoooy! congratulations my g!"

tobibakre:

"Big congrats my brother!!! More more more to come "

oberz_official:

"Lol when God get ur time, u sef no go get time for ursef again, congrats padi mi GOD DID!"

samspedy:

"This kept a huge smile on my face. Big congratulations Spyro! You just Dey start ❤️"

thefemalestoreng:

"From one song? I’m about to go and compose a track ASAP."

ace_tlg:

"It’s been raining Cars and Houses lately. Congratulations, Spyro, our Guy "

chic_avenueofficial:

"His growth is truly admirable. You can be an entertainer, serve God and uphold his standards and still win…not everytime nuddity and foul language. Sometimes clean catchy lyrics and vibes…congratulations to him."

civilweddingdress:

"Spyro buy for him guy too. Who's your guy?"

