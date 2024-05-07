Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel’s UK concert had a series of highlights including the sweet moment his wife joined him on stage

The video of the emotional moment was captured on video as the celebrity couple shared a kiss in front of fans

Kizz Daniel finally revealed his woman’s name and netizens went gaga as they reacted to the sweet display

Nigerian singer Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel and his wife took their romance all the way to the UK in the full glare of fans at his concert.

Recall that the Buga crooner had his concert in the UK on May 7, 2024, and clips from the event made the rounds online.

Fans react to video of Kizz Daniel on stage with his wife at UK concert. Photos: @tk_ent

Source: TikTok

One of the highlights from Kizz Daniel’s show was when his wife and the mother of his kids joined him during a performance on stage.

The music star rocked a black leather outfit from head-to-toe and his wife walked out from backstage rocking a similar attire. Kizz’s wife took him by surprise after walking on the stage and hugging him from behind.

The celebrity couple then proceeded to share a full hug and a kiss in front of the numerous fans who came to see the show. Not stopping there, Kizz Daniel introduced his wife by her name for the first time as he encouraged the audience to make some noise.

He said:

“Ladies and gentlemen make some noise for MJ.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Kizz Daniel’s wife joins him on stage at UK show

The video of Kizz Daniel and his wife’s romantic display sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

_ekundharyor:

“God bless their home and keep them safe from negative online people .”

bolasipeola:

“Love you both, keep this up.. God gat your backing…”

babalola.bolanle.129':

“This guy will live very long in peace with too much blessing.”

starkingrule:

“Dis artist sing and dance with girls dressing anyhow, only for them to end up marrying decent girls dat dresses very well.”

desicoletmarin:

“Aww ❤️.”

ethelakunne:

“See how decently dressed she's ❤️❤️.”

chopsbyenny:

“I go love ooo.”

horluwarsheun:

“Ife yiii dun❤️ omolomo, Daniel'sshe just dey cherish her man.”

Mamajay_official:

“He is really in love .”

Edibles_by_mide:

“Actors it was scripted.”

Latinoluxury1:

“Join him on stage like they didn't leave Nigeria together just cause of the show.”

Iyabosola_modupe:

“That was sweet D’Great Vado!”

Kizz Daniel shows off wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel continued showing off his wife in adorable videos.

He shared a clip of him and the mother of his kids while she was sitting on his lap.

His song was playing in the background as they both sang along. He told her not to be afraid while welcoming her to social media.

Source: Legit.ng