A 15-year-old has broken his silence after getting an impressive aggregate of 354 in the just concluded UTME

The intelligent boy identified as Faithful Ebube Ejealor disclosed the secret behind his high UTME score

Apart from going through UTME past questions, Faithful said he had also embarked on a 15-day fast in January

A 15-year-old boy, Faithful Ebube Ejealor, has shared the secret behind his outstanding performance in the just concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Faithful is the head boy of his school, Hallel College, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Faithful shares secret to success in UTME

The brilliant boy who hails from Umuohie-Ukwu Eziama of Ngor-Okpala local government area, Imo state, got an impressive score of 354, Vanguard reports.

He got 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics, 93 in chemistry, and 71 in English language.

Speaking on the secret to his success, Faithful revealed that his parents had gotten past questions for him from the year 1978 to 2023.

He subsequently embarked on a strict study routine including spending hours to solve problems, understand concepts, and sharpen his reading skills.

Furthermore, Faithful also disclosed that he underwent a 15-day fast in January to pray for the success of his upcoming results.

The student did not fail to reiterate that despite undergoing a fast over his examination, he still studied very hard.

He said:

“My parents bought JAMB past questions from 1978 till 2023 for me, and I was able to use them to practice by solving the questions.

“I fasted for 15 days in January and prayed to God to give me success in my exams this year. And I took action by reading and studying for the exams. I studied really hard.”

