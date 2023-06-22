The video of a prophet revealing a prophecy about Davido and his newly acquired custom limited edition Maybach has stirred reactions

In the clip, Prophet Oroh Henry revealed that the Lord gave him a prophetic word for the singer not to use the new car he just bought

According to him, the devil wants to pull Davido down with the car as there's sad news coming for the singer and his crew

A prophet has urged Davido to get rid of his N394m Maybach he flew into the country recently as it could be his doom.'

The cleric in a video sighted online, revealed that the Lord said the devil wants to use the car to pull down the singer.

Netizens react to prophet's prophecy about Davido Photo credit: @davido

He added that the Unavailan=ble crooner should take note of Tuesdays and Thursdays of the week even though God did not specifically tell him which week.

The prophet also added that he saw terrible things ahead for the singer and his crew, but he can avert it by getting rid of his Maybach.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the prophet's prophecy

The tragic prophecy about Davido got Nigerians sharing mixed feelings and reactions.

Read some comments below:

deejay_bc:

"Una no Dey see when them go nominate am for Grammy, na so so bad vision una dey see… we rebuke am for 001."

empressgram1:

"Hope y’all know that some people see things? Some of us can’t say it out cuz y’all would call us names."

mcukodo:

"Prophesy good things for him… why always bad???"

seyiitaylor:

"Oga go chop starch and Banga and go back to sleep. You no see the vision well."

4everhumbl3:

"With the amount of millions of cars around Nigeria , na davido Benz you see these clowns never seize to amaze me . Bad news agents."

divinenelson_01:

"It’s all fun and joke until it happens God won’t let it…HE reveals to redeem!! Davido is covered by the blood of Jesus nothing evil will happen to him in Jesus name "

shawdy_la:

"Why Na bad revelation dem see Pass. Can’t you see something good?"

iambeccadam:

"Omo …this davido don try …na bad bad things Una Dey see about him.."

iam_zaiiii:

"Where all these prophets when we need them to help change this country for better "

