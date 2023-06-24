Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Seyi Vibez, has taken to social media to show off the mansion he built for his father

In his Instagram post, he shared a photo as well as a video of the newly-build edifice

Fans who saw the post have taken to the singer's comment section to applaud his achievement

Seyi Vibez recently earned himself applause on social media following the latest feat he achieved.

Just like many successful celebrities, the singer build a huge home for his surviving parent - his dad.

Photos of Seyi Vibez and the house for his father Credit: @seyi_vivbez

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, he posted a photo of the huge mansion as well as video which captured the state of the big home.

Sharing the photos, the singer reflected on how Wizkid prayed that his music bring him fortune enough to honour his mum with a home.

Unfortunately, his mother passed away in March.

The singer captioned:

"The first day I met StarboyWiz, he prayed that my music buys a house for my mum one day. Forever grateful to ALLAH . Congratulations Baba Loseyi."

Check out the post below:

Fans hail Seyi Vibez over new home for dad

sanyeri234:

"Son of the year × Father of the Year."

opa_tinny:

"You all thought he was capping when he said ORORO DEY MY HEAD."

__nheema:

"Man of the year❤️congrats to Dad."

banjo.waheed:

"Congratulations loseyi ❤️ but na because u wan buy house for baba loseyi na y u just Dey rush drop albums."

chaleybnl:

"Seyi Forever Protected."

do_not_disturb231:

"Calming down is not recommended More Key to Baba Loseyi ❤️ Qulihu walahi fun Iya Loseyi."

alake.joshua:

"Congratulations boss , na now I don know why you dey drop albums every time , more of this to come."

