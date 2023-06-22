A lady has become a viral sensation after her weird dream of 2013 about the unfortunate Titanic submarine came to pass in 2023

On Sunday, June 18, the OceanGate Titan Submersible set off from its mothership, the Polar Prince, heading for the remains of the Titanic some 3,800m below the surface of the sea

In a now-viral Facebook post, a lady foresaw that the maiden outing turned into a disaster, and the worst fears of many were eventually confirmed

As mixed reactions continue to trail developments around the missing OceanGate Titan Submersible, which had five voyagers on board, a lady's Facebook post foreseeing the mishap has resurfaced and got many talking.

The lady, Deborah Grattan, in a Facebook post on October 31, 2013, shared a weird dream she had.

Deborah Grattan had a weird dream about the submarine. Photo Credit: Deborah Grattan, National Geographic

She said an evil billionaire began a submarine trip to the Titanic, which ended badly. She rounded up by saying it would make a good movie. She wrote:

"Had a weird dream that an evil billionaire started doing submarine trips down to titanic and somehow pumped water out of parts of it but then it turned to disaster on its maiden outing...prob make a good movie..."

However, Thursday's announcement by the US Coast Guard, that it had found pieces of the Titan submersible scattered across the ocean floor about 1600 feet from the bow of the ill-fated ocean liner, brought Deborah's dream to the limelight.

This is as the five passengers of the submarine declared dead are British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman as well as OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush.

Deborah's post garnered over 38k reactions as people revisited it.

Deborah Grattan trends over her dream

Michaela Flynn said:

"How did the original post even get found lol...every bit of this is weird."

Trevor Weafer said:

"That’s mad. The whole thing is mad to be honest. It’s like a live Hollywood movie and the whole world is watching."

Jay Technowitch said:

"I'm so amused watching this blow up all day fecking hell Deborah Grattan 26k shares, that's mental. You need to check your other past dreams, let us know next weeks big story so I can get to the bookies ."

James Crae said:

"I heard they Typed in the wrong cheat code and turned the sub into an ambulance… should have been up up down square triangle left left right circle."

Halo Jones said:

"Oh wow, that's completely discombobulating! Whilst I generally do go in for a bit of billionaire bashing, I agree with you, I cannot imagine the horror they and their families are going through."

