Nigerian online comic actress Chinonso Ukah, popularly known as Nons Miraj has joined the latest gang of car owners in the Nigerian humour industry

The skit maker shared her excitement with one of her online associates, zicsolama, who then helped spread the news

A video of Nons Miraj dancing and rejoicing with Zics has continued to make the rounds on social media, gathering reactions

Popular online creator Chinonso Ukah, best referred to as Nons Miraj, has joined the league of online comic creators that own a car.

The skit maker shared her excitement with her colleague Zicsaloma who then helped spread the good news on Instagram.

Skit maker Nons Miraj acquires a brand new car Credit: @nons_Miraj, @zicsaloma

However, the actress is yet to announce the news of her latest acquisition, while the video shared by Zics continues to circulate the internet.

She the post here

Social media users send their compliments

estherijewere:

"Congrats to her. They put in the work."

temitola123:

"All thanks to Uncle Dino."

i_ambellalee:

"Abi nar because I never get car nar why my real color never dey showCongratulations girl."

damola_a_:

"Na me and skit making this year sha. Be like money plenty inside comedy. Congratulations to her."

zamannilagos:

"This new night buying anyways congrats on your new whip!!"

noellytaku:

"Why de show we car na 4 nightcongratulations ooooo."

iamkenniajose:

"I dino they work this hard. Congratulations dearie."

may18_collections:

"I don learn new English today… “Brand New A Car•”."

kinibigdeal1:

"I don't like seeing this zic, no hatred whatsoever. .. his person doesn't sit well with my spirit."

official_ramzo:

"PDP never win Dinomelaye don day use our money buy car for you abi."

nommy_s:

"Skit makers get love for each other sha … she went to show him the car."

kreationsbyjk:

"Make I go buy ring light and camera."

