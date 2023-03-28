Adekunle Gold's mum recently clocked 60, and at the party thrown for her, the singer gave her papers to a new house

AG Baby, as he is fondly called, took to his Instagram story session with a sneak peek of the beautiful building

Netizens gushed over the beautiful gesture as many tapped into the singer's grace to make his mother happy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Adekunle Gold has shown the world a video of what the house he bought his mum for her 60th birthday looks like.

The singer threw a party for his mum, where he gave her papers to the luxurious house.

Adekunle Gold shows off his mum's house Photo credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

In the video on his Instagram story, which has gone viral, the singer's mum walked behind him as they checked out different spaces around the house.

Adekunle Gold did not show off the interior of the house, but from indications, it will be well furnished.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

o.m.o.w.u.n.mii:

"So beautiful ❤️soon by Gods Grace I’ll do this for my sweet mother ❤️"

_tohquality:

"I know one day I wil do this for my mom congratulations "

ayomitiideee:

"God make me self no believe my life in a positive way ❤️"

abbeykush1:

"Wow I pray and hope I do something like this for my mom also someday "

sugaressence2:

"Omo all these celebrities have money ooo "

official_socratesconcept:

"God bless our hustle ohh!!!...our mothers deserves better "

sugarbaby__126:

"Am so happy for the growth of his wife and him God bless them."

austin_brandy001:

"As it should be, mummy deserves more❤️"

bigzakious:

"I’ll do this for my mum too very soon."

BBNaija Frodd acquires a new home, a Maybach, and flaunts his fiancée

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd joined the list of celebrity homeowners in Lagos.

A video from Frodd’s housewarming party was uploaded on social media to celebrate his new accomplishment.

The clip shared caught a nice view of the BBN star’s Maybach, leaving fans to gush.

The reality TV star, who proposed to his girlfriend Chioma in December, was spotted with his partner as they entertained their guests.

Source: Legit.ng