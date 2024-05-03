Well-known Lagos socialite Sam Larry reacted to claims that he threatened singer Davido following his recent dispute with his colleague Wizkid

Recall that the Afrobeats superstars Davido and Wizkid recently reignited their feud after the latter used his X platform page to hurl a shade at the Unavailable crooner

According to previous reports, Sam Larry allegedly sent Davido a threatening note with an ultimatum to apologise to the Star Boy executive

Lagos socialite Samsom Erinfolami Balogun, best known as Sam Larry, has spoken up about a report that he threatened Afrobeats star Davido over his rivalry with Wizkid.

Hours earlier, it was reported that the entertainment businessman had involved himself in the feud between the two famous musicians and threatened Davido to apologise.

According to the allegation, Sam issued Davido an ultimatum and offered to intervene if he did not apologise to the Star Boy executive.

Recall that the Timeless hitmaker and the Made in Lagos singer heated up the internet over popularity contests in the music industry to the point where the latter tagged the former's songwriter, singer Peruzzi, a 'pant washer'.

In the allegation against Sam Larry, it claimed that he shared a threatening post on his IG story saying:

"Davido. Abi kini o pe. I give you 25 hours to apologise to Machala or I might have to step in."

Weighing in on the contentious post, Sam Larry claimed that he had never made such a comment.

He called it a phoney tale and criticised bloggers for spreading false information about him.

"This is a fake story. Sam Larry never posted such thing. Stop posting fake rumours about Sam Larry ", he wrote via his Instagram story.

See his post below:

Cleric says he couldn't identify Sam Larry

In the viral video, the cleric noted that he couldn't identify Sam Larry at first.

He said it was Sam Larry who told him he was the man who was accused of having a hand in late Mohbad's death. The Islamic scholar noted that he had to put the question straight to him before Sam Larry opened up to him.

Recall that Sam Larry and Naira Marley were arrested over the death late Mohbad but were later released.

