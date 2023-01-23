Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez might still be an upcoming star, but he has extended appreciation to someone who has made his career easy

The singer decided to appreciate his official producer Modra by gifting him a new Benz

The producer couldn't believe his eyes and fought hard to contain his excitement in the heartwarming video

Fast rising star Seyi Vibez recently got his official producer Modra a new Benz as a sign of appreciation.

The video of the moment Modra was presented with his new luxurious ride has gone viral on social media.

Seyi Vibez surprises producer with Benz Photo credit: @seyi_vibez/@mufasatundeednut/@callmehorlagold

Source: Instagram

Modra struggled to contain his excitement and had his hand over his mouth before moving to a corner to collect himself.

The producer worked on Vibez's Billion Dollar Baby album.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Seyi Vibez's gift to his producer

obaksolo:

"Omo Ologo. ❤️❤️❤️❤️How you wan fall when you recognise and appreciate the Brain Behind the HITz❤️"

tennyeddy:

"Blown artist hope y’all learning sha… many producers don knack countless hits.. keke them no see .. Watch and learn."

shifu_pro:

"You cannot fall when you recognize the grace behind your success … God bless producers !!!! "

king_soundboivibe:

"He deserves it."

officialbouya:

"They both did well"

sarah_hugandsurprises:

"Congratulations my crush "

visakinga:

"Big congratulations to you❤️❤️"

nelson_trillz_:

"When you're up don't forget those who built with you❤️"

linksman__:

"Omo money dey this industry."

stelladiva12:

"Awwwwh when you appreciate the little one more will come❤️ congratulations to him."

remi_xxl:

"Well deserved cause the album ‍"

slashazhandle:

"Dear creatives, appreciate your team and while you are catching cruise and chasing clout, be sincere with yourself and those who truly contributed to your success."

Seyi Vibez says Fela Kuti is his only Inspiration

Music star Seyi Vibez didn't appreciate the constant comparison of his style to that of his colleague, Asake.

In a post, the Chance crooner made it clear that his style isn’t modelled after any of his peers in the music industry.

The singer went on to make it clear that his choir back is only inspired by the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Mixed reactions greeted Seyi Vibez's post as netizens shared different opinions.

Source: Legit.ng