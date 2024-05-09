David Adeleke, Chioma's husband, has taken to Twitter to let his UK fans know that he is coming to give them a show

Davido, who was in an online debacle with his colleague, Wizkid and then the Abuja barber, put up an update on X

The Afro-pop singer shared his excitement and confidence about shutting down the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has excited his fans following an update about the famous Wembley Stadium.

The singer has had a good run in his music career for the past 12 years. On Wednesday, May 8, the hitmaker shut down the Timeless era with a new music video for his song with Fave, Kante.

30Gb fans are excited about Davido's update

The Grammy Award nominees fans called the 30GB gang, are forever rooting and believing in their favourite music star.

Following his update on Elon Musk's X, Davido's followers celebrated his victory in advance via the comment sections. They are positive that the singer was about to join the list of artistes like Burna Boy, who sold out at the 90,000-capacity stadium before him.

OBO wrote on his timeline:

"Wembley sure die !!!"

Wizkid spoke on 2017 appearance with OBO

A throwback video of Wizkid sharing how he pulled his surprise stage appearance with his rival Davido emerged online.

In Legit.ng's previous report, the Star Boy shared how he called the DMW label boss, who made it happen.

Wizkid suggested that the rift between him and Davido or other colleagues on social media was mere hype.

Source: Legit.ng