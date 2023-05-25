Fast-rising singer Seyi Vibez is the latest Nigerian celebrity to splurge millions on a new home

The musician took to his Instagram page with a photo and video showing off the property

Seyi Vibez added in his post that he is not signed to any label, yet he has achieved so much

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez is now a homeowner, and he announced the achievement on social media.

Sharing a photo and video of the property on his Instagram page, the singer expressed gratitude to God for the feat.

Seyi Vibez shared a photo of his new house Photo credit: @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

He, however, added that he wished his mum witnessed his success and other achievements. Recall the singer announced her death in March

Seyi Vibez added that everything he has achieved so far is by himself, without a record label.

He wrote:

"I wished my mother could witness this and more of my achievements to come. But GOD knows the best. No Label till I got here ALHAMDULILLAH ‼️Congratulations LOSEYI "

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Seyi Vibes

aycomedian:

"Made the same wish so many times. Congratulations Seyi, keep on vibing."

monalisa.stephen:

"She’s super proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

officialbigtoff:

"Congratulations God abeg no forget me "

labu_imole:

"Congratulations my mentor more achievement❤️❤️our own soon❤️❤️"

timiagbaje:

"Para boy, na ham, na ham. Congratulations ✨❤️"

worldpharrell:

"Congrats iDon. Let’s go ❤️"

folapondis:

"Congratulations oluwaloseyi "

__hamza_chide:

"Na ham!!! Congratulations my bro ❤️"

newman_i9:

"Congrats eje ..am very happy for you …nah everyday we dey fight here say …Seyi guide pass asake…now I see your real doings eje "

my.mkido:

"Congratulations alhamdulilahi."

im_bidex_:

"Big Man Come out Strong Congrats LOSEYI "

lhilsam_tash:

"The is massive bro. E go reach here Self "

rhymer_lee_:

"Big congrats ❤️ No Label ️ till I got here biggest motivation ✌️"

Seyi Vibes surprises producer with new Benz

The fast-rising star got his official producer Modra a new Benz as a sign of appreciation.

The video of the moment Modra was presented with his new luxurious ride by Seyi Vibez went viral on social media.

Modra struggled to contain his excitement and had his hand over his mouth before moving to a corner to collect himself.

The producer worked on Vibez's Billion Dollar Baby album.

Source: Legit.ng