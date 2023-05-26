Fast-rising Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Asake has now joined the elite squad of Nigerian celebrities who own a Lamborghini porsche

A viral clip of the super expensive sports car being delivered at the singer's new mansion in the highbrow environment of Lagos has sparked reactions online

We sighted the trending video shared online by a netizen who captured the moment the new whip was taken to Asake's house for delivery

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fast-rising Afro-fusion superstar and a signee of the famous record label YBNL, Asake recently showed his class as he proved that he has now officially joined an elite group of Nigerian musicians that own a Lamborghini luxury sports car.

A viral clip shared online by a netizen who captured the moment the car was being transported to Asake's mansion on the island has sparked different reactions online.

YBNL artist Asake trends online after a video of his new ride, a Lamborghini, went viral. Photo credit: @asake

Source: Instagram

The new whip, an all-black convertible, has got people talking online as netizens hail the singer's quick rise and wealth accumulation.

See the viral clip of Asake's latest whip:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reactions trail video as Asake's Lamborghini goes viral

@dollysam1:

"For Nigeria road? Congratulations."

@official_sewan:

"Where you go drive this car....road bad for here na."

@dotunpholdz:

"Better Machine."

@don_f.o.c:

"Make Carter come ask Asake which dey him start and buying lambo since he can ask Lordlamba's success . Industry fill with haters and fake love after we blaming all on our bad leaders. I come in peace."

@seyirichie27:

"Lmao You sure say no be Olamide’s Lambo baba no Dey post things he fit don buy am since 2021 like that."

@moe_sleek:

" person car."

Fans in shock as Asake’s new song with Olamide hits no.1 on Naija music chart within 24hrs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that fast-rising Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Asake recently proved once again that he is the king of the Naija music charts as his latest track, Amapiano, hits the number-one spot on the top 100 after just 24 hours that it was released.

The new song by the YBNL artist is a collaborative effort with his label boss, Olamide Baddo. The new track is a significant departure from the usual Afro-fusion style that Asake is famous for.

It has left many drooling over both singers' exceptional musical talents and capacity to bend sounds, melodies and rhythms to do their bidding.

Source: Legit.ng