Scott Caan’s bio: age, net worth, family, height and weight

Scott Caan is an American actor known for his roles in numerous Hollywood movies and TV series, including Hawaii Five-0, where he portrayed Danny Williams. He is also a photographer, writer, and film director. Besides his career, he is famous as the son of prominent entertainers James Caan and Sheila Marie Ryan. Here is a look at the actor’s professional and personal life.

Growing up, Scott Caan seemed to have chosen a different career path from his parents when he started singing. However, he later found his feet in acting and has a thriving career with over 40 acting credits. He has also written and produced several films. The actor has two daughters with his girlfriend, with whom they have been together for over a decade.

Profile summary

Full name Scott Andrew Caan Gender Male Date of birth 23 August 1976 Age 46 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’5” (165 cm) Weight 154 lbs (70kgs) Body measurements 93-68-96 inches Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Sheila Caan Father James Caan Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Partner Kacy Byxbee Children 1 School Beverly Hills High School College Playhouse West Profession Ex-rapper, actor, director, photographer, author Net worth $16 million Instagram @scottcaan_official

Scott Caan’s biography

Scott Caan is the only child of actors James Caan and Sheila Marie Ryan. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Scott Caan's father was an American actor. His parents divorced when he was a year old, and even though he is the only child in the marriage, he has four other siblings from his parents’ previous relationships.

His half-siblings are Tara, Alexander, Jacob, and James. The actor took his high school studies at Beverly Hills High School. He later enrolled in an acting course Playhouse West, where he honed his acting skills.

What is Scott Caan’s age?

The actor is 46 years old as of July 2023. He was born on 23 August 1976. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Scott Caan doing now?

Scott Caan began his career as a singer. He loved rapping and teamed with his friend The Alchemist to form The Whooliganz in 1991. The hip-hop duo released several songs, including Hit The Deck, Acting Unruly, and Time Goes On before they parted ways in 1994.

He ventured into acting in 1995 and has had a prosperous career with over 40 acting credits. Scott is also a film producer, director, and writer. Here are some of Scott Caan’s movies and TV shows according to his IMDb profile.

Scott Caan’s TV shows include:

Year TV Role 2009–2011 Entourage Scott Lavin 2012 NCIS: Los Angeles Danny Williams 2017 Vice Principals Sweat Dogs Trainer 2010–2020 Hawaii Five-0 Danny Williams Young Milton 2023 Alert Jason Grant

Scott Caan’s films include:

Year Film Role 1995 A Boy Called Hate Steve 1997 Nowhere Ducky 1998 Nowhere to Go Romeo 1998 Bongwater Bobby 1999 Varsity Blues Tweeter 1999 Black and White Scotty 2000 Boiler Room Richie O'Flaherty 2002 Sonny Jesse 2003 Dallas 362 Dallas 2004 Ocean's Twelve Turk Malloy 2005 Into the Blue Bryce 2006 Friends with Money Mike 2006 Lonely Hearts Det. Reilly 2006 The Danny Comden Project - 2006 Jump Davis 2006 The Dog Problem Casper 2007 Brooklyn Rules Carmine Mancuso 2007 Ocean's Thirteen Turk Malloy 2007 Stories USA Hayden Field 2008 Meet Dave Dooley 2009 Mercy Johnny Ryan 2009 American Hot Babes Rod Cannon 2009 Cop House Brian Ford 2010 A Beginner's Guide to Endings Cal White 2013 3 Geezers! Scott 2015 Rock the Kasbah Jake 2016 All at Once Alexander Clarke 2018 Untogether Ellis 2023 One Day as a Lion Jackie Powers

Why was Scott Caan not in season 10?

The actor was conspicuously missing in season 10 of Hawaii Five-0, and he cited personal reasons for his absence in the episodes.

Scott Caan’s net worth

His net worth is $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has multiple professions whose earnings have significantly contributed to his net worth. His over three-decade thriving entertainment career is his primary source of income.

What happened to Scott Caan?

While acting might seem interesting, actors sometimes perform dangerous stunts leading to injuries. Scott Caan has had multiple injuries in his career, making scriptwriters and producers work around them.

In 2010, he sustained a knee injury suspected to be a torn ACL and was later treated. In 2017, he wore an arm brace, suggesting that his arm was injured, but he did not reveal the cause of the injury.

Does Scott Caan have a wife?

The actor is not married yet but has long had a relationship with Kacy Byxbee. Their romantic relationship reportedly started in 2013, and they welcomed their first child, Josie James, on 9 July 2014. Scott Caan’s daughter is nine years old as of 2023.

Are Scott Caan and Kacy Byxbee still together?

The couple is still dating and has been together for over a decade. However, Kacy is not officially Scott Caan's wife.

What is Scott Caan’s height?

The Ocean’s Eleven actor stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Scott Caan

He is a great golfer.

He is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

He is an avid photographer.

He was interviewed with his father, James Caan, on Playboy T.V. back in 1988.

Actor Scott Caan enjoys a thriving acting career in the American movie industry. He has appeared in numerous movies and TV series and is best recognised for his role in Hawaii Five-0. He has a daughter with his long-time girlfriend, and they reside in Los Angeles, California, United States.

