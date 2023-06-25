Popular actress Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo recently reminded Nigerians about how rich he is

In a video on his page, the entertainment guru showed off some cars parked in his luxurious house

Paulo's garage boasts a G-Wagon, a Ferrari, a Lamborghini and other luxurious cars

Entertainment guru and Iyabo Ojo's lover Paul Okoye aka Paulo recently got netizens talking about how wealthy he is.

In a post on his page, the father of two took a walk through his expensive garage in his impressive home.

Netizens react to video of Iyabo Ojo's lover's cars

Source: Instagram

Paulo has a G-Wagon, a Range Rover, a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce and other cars he didn't show in the background.

The cars all had customised number plates, bearing the actress' lover's name, Paulo.

He captioned the post with:

"PaulO!!!!Classic."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Paulo's video

ymc_collectionss:

"No one wonder aunty iyabo Dey here, too much money."

ahyor.mide:

"@iyaboojofespris you really see big fish catch ohh."

ojini_lilian:

"Iyabo get eye abegy."

tiannahsplacempire:

"Tenor did a car lot review for you just woke up and saw my snap chat bloowing up , @iyaboojofespris it was funny and nice."

iyaboojofespris:

"Oga Pauloooooo, let the poor breathe ❤️"

iyaboojofespris:

"My Rivals #paulocaraddict>"

ericanlewedim:

"Oh I see my rolls Royce parked there I’m coming to get it soon"

durosomo101:

"I now understand why iyabo fit tackle anybody "

dr_godwin:

"Sometimes you post it as an update... To remind them who their OG is and they are Just starting to do what you have done a Decade ago... Paul onye nku."

wonderguy0147:

"Paulo is a big boy both at home and abroad."

villachy6468:

"I think say na as my papa dey answer paul na em make us poorso rich paul dey."

t_____nice:

"I love that iyabo found true love that woman is unproblematic "

Iyabo Ojo tensions social media as she gushes over Paulo in video

Veteran actress Iyabo Ojo and Paulo's love keeps waxing stronger, and she never fails to showcase their moments.

In a post on her page, the mum of two laid by her man's side and sang along to a gospel tune.

Shortly after, the actress smouldered her man in kisses, like a teenager in love.

Source: Legit.ng