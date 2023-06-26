Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recently wowed fashion lovers with yet another stylish look which he wore for the Big Brother Naija reunion show. In this article, the designer shares more details about bringing the design to life.

Providence Ozichukwu Ezeonye was beyond elated when he was contacted to design an outfit for the popular media personality.

Photos of Ezeonye, the designer behind Ebuka's white look Credit: @wear.it.like.ozic

Source: Instagram

Ezeonye who is the creative director behind the brand, Wear It Like Ozic, in a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, talked about what went into creating the look and how long it took.

Ebuka had shared photos of the three-piece look which featured a graphic print in the front, rocking it with the confidence of a true fashion god.

The designer, Ezeonye who is also a trained lawyer - like Ebuka - has been designing professionally for the past two years and says he has always been passionate about fashion design.

Among notable stars who have rocked his designs are actor Timini Egbuson, and BBNaija star, Neo.

Speaking on how it felt when contacted for the job, he said:

"It meant a lot to hear that an international beacon of fashion and Tv hosting was considering my pieces out of a possibly well-curated number of pieces that must have been outlined for him to wear just left me with a sense of fulfilment for my work as an artist. It was a last-minute option so the fact it actually fitted the way it did without any time for prior fittings is really remarkable of my work as a designer."

Interestingly, the look was put together in a very short period of time - two days. Ezeonye revealed that the transformer piece involved two phases of production.

"First is the basic sewing construction then followed by brand ID printings at the fore of the outer cropped vest and lace-holed openings at the sides to allow for a lace place-holder which helps holds the entire look together and amplifies the look as well."

For fashion enthusiasts interested in purchasing the look, the designer stated that the 3-piece is currently stapled at $130 which is about N100,000, and covers shipping cost for all first-time customers within Nigeria.

