American executive music producer Dj Khaled caught the attention of the Africans after showing off his 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh

Legit.ng reported a few weeks ago that Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido got his latest 2023 Maybach

Apparently, the US talent acquired a similar colour and ride to that of Davido's own, which sparked reactions from his African fans

American executive music producer DJ Khaled has sparked reactions online after exhibiting his newly bought 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh.

Legit.ng broke the news weeks ago that Davido purchased the same type of car, and as he queued to join the 150 people designed to own one.

Africans react as Reactions as Dj Khaled acquires Davido type of Maybach Credit: @davido, @djhhaled

Source: Instagram

Dj Khalid took to social media to exhibit the expensive car as he was set to go golfing.

The automobile is priced at around 530,000 dollars, which, when translated to Naira, is approximately 450 million Naira.

Africans react to DJ Khaled's latest ride

Many who spotted the automobile hurried to the comments to express their feelings. Most of them mentioned that Davido had the same type of car and acquired it before Dj Khaled. See their comments below:

tea_teuf:

"Over here in Africa, we call it DAVIDO ."

messytale:

"GOD DID. WE DA BEST MUSIC. YOU WIN WITH US OR YOU WATCH US WIN. Respectfully ."

drongbalance:

"Davido buy first before you‍♂️.. eno pain."

djarnold.ca:

"@davido did it first anyway we they best."

ehprjery:

"We have This in Africa."

