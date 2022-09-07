Singer Wizkid is gearing up to release another album, and it appears he has already started rewarding himself for months of hard work

An automobile dealer recently took to Instagram with photos of some super expensive luxury rides the singer just acquired

A Rolls Royce, Lamborghini and Mercedes Maybach were spotted, and social media users had different things to say

Nigerian music star Wizkid has spent the past months working tirelessly on his upcoming More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) project, and he seems to have rewarded himself now that the album is almost ready for release.

Shortly after teasing a new single via his Instastory channel, an automobile dealer identified as @moaglobalservices took to the platform announcing Wizkid’s recent purchases.

Wizkid splashes millions on luxury rides. Photo: @moaglobalservices

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the Made in Lagos (MIL) music sparked splurged millions on some luxury automobiles which include a Rolls Royce, Mercedes Mayback and a Lamborghini.

Taking to his Instastory channel, the auto dealer equally disclosed that the singer told him to make the cars seven in number.

See his post below:

Sharing individual pictures of the luxury rides, the businessman made sure to make a reference to Wizkid in the captions.

Check out the videos below:

Lamborghini Aventador spotted.

Mercedes Maybach spotted.

Social media users react

big.mallyy said:

"Biggest Wiz! ."

sally_eazi said:

"E be like say big wiz don turn dealer oh ."

e.miles__ said:

"Highest paid African Artist Big Wiz."

kingin_kfa said:

"Popsy dun activate! ."

tobat_jnr said:

"We have 4 left to go, let’s have it Moa."

jchenems said:

"Lmaoooo he wants to shut everyone up. How one person go order 7 luxury cars at once. Dan!!!! Biggest bird!"

Source: Legit.ng