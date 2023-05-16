The Nigerian creative industry has witnessed massive growth that has gone beyond being number one in Africa

Thanks to efforts from the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Rema, Tems, among others, the Nigerian music industry is now competing on a global stage

Within fives months in 2023, the industry has witnessed great success, with Tiwa Savage performing at King Charles III's coronation and Rema going on a music tour in India

Thanks to the creative industry, Nigerians have the right to brag about being the best in Africa and globally.

The Nigerian creative industry has witnessed massive growth, which has seen some famous singers from the country shutting down global concerts in what would have been a difficult feat decades ago.

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage and others have put Nigeria on the global stage. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Efforts from the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Rema, Tems, and even newcomer Asake has helped put Nigerian and African music in the spotlight.

Headlining at stadiums and shutting down world-class arenas like the O2 Arena in the UK, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and the State Farm Arena has become effortlessly easy for Burna Boy and Wizkid.

In 2023, Burna Boy will perform at the Uefa Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey, another win for the Nigerian creative industry.

In 2022, Wizkid shut down the world's biggest gaming event in Saudi Arabia.

The duo have positively influenced Afrobeat on the global stage and are considered some of the most sought-after artists in the world.

DMW label boss Davido has also played a significant role in the growth of Afrobaeat by signing deals with renowned global business entities. Davido has an agreement with Martell, a cognac brand, a contract with sports brand PUMA and was recently featured on the cover of Forbes Africa.

OBO also performed at the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, making him one of the most recognised Nigerian artists.

Afrobeats queen is not left out. Tiwa Savage is one of Nigeria's female singers recognised globally, which was evident when she performed at the recent coronation of King Charles III.

She also bagged an honourary degree from Kent University in the UK.

Youngster Rema's massive growth in the music industry has been stunning, as the Mavin signee is now considered a global singer. Rema gained further recognition on the international stage after he featured Selena Gomez on his hit song Calm Down.

Rema has also been able to set a record in India as he recently shut down the country during his three-day tour.

Tems is another Nigerian talent on the global stage. Earlier this year, Tems became the first female Afrobeats singer to win a Grammy.

Aside from her songs, Tems has been gaining attention internationally with her classy fashion at recognised events like the Met Gala event.

Worthy of mention is newcomer Asake, who is signed to Olamide's YBNL label record. The singer, who made it to the limelight in 2022, sold out the 02 Academy in the UK within five minutes.

Not stopping there, Asake is also planning to shut down the 02 Arena in 2023.

Thanks to the effort of these music stars, Nigeria's creative industry continues to soar and remains a source of pride and hope to many Nigerians.

