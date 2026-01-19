Actress Catherine Bell’s partner is Brooke Daniells, a scientist, photographer, and wellness entrepreneur. Their low-key relationship reportedly began after they met at the Death Museum in Hollywood in 2012. They have been together for over a decade and currently live in Los Angeles, California, where they are raising their four children together.

Catherine Bell and her partner, Brooke Daniells, enjoy a moment together. Photo: @DeborahJMcKim on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Catherine Bell and Brooke Daniells’ relationship began in 2012 after they met at the Death Museum in Hollywood.

after they met at the Death Museum in Hollywood. Each of them has two children from previous relationships: Bell’s children are Gemma and Ronan, while Daniells’ children are Sage and Zoe.

Brooke Daniells was previously married to Kenneth Daniells, while Catherine Bell was married to Adam Beason for 17 years.

Profile summary

Full name Brooke Daniells Gender Female Date of birth 30 June 1986 Age 39 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Tomball, Texas, United States Current residence Hidden Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 32-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-64-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Penny Atwell Jones Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Catherine Bell Children 2 College Sam Houston State University Profession Event planner, scientist, photographer, wellness entrepreneur

Who is Catherine Bell’s partner?

Catherine Bell’s partner, Brooke Daniells, was born in Tomball, Texas, United States, on 30 June 1986, making her 39 years old as of January 2026. Her mother is Penny Atwell Jones, while her father is reportedly a professional photographer whose identity has not been publicly disclosed. She grew up with two siblings, Phaedra Jones and Damien Jones.

Five facts about Brooke Daniells. Photo: @reallycb on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Regarding her education, Brooke Daniells attended Sam Houston State University after completing high school, where she earned a degree in psychology. She later furthered her studies by obtaining a master’s degree in communication.

She is an American national of white ethnicity and currently resides in Hidden Hills, California, United States, with her partner, Catherine Bell. Together, they live with their four children from previous relationships.

Brooke Daniells and Catherine Bell’s relationship

Brooke Daniells and Catherine Bell first met at the Death Museum in 2012. At the time, Brooke was reportedly working on a project related to psychiatry, while Bell was at the height of her acting career, having just divorced her husband of 17 years, Adam Beason, an actor and film producer.

Catherine Bell and Brooke Daniels share a laugh as they attend an event. Photo: @reallycb on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

They initially got to know each other as friends, and their romantic relationship did not begin immediately. Over time, they were frequently spotted together, sparking dating rumours that neither of them publicly addressed. The speculation was later confirmed when the two moved in together at a ranch mansion in Los Angeles, California.

As of 2026, the couple has been together for approximately 14 years. While their relationship appears stable and enduring, Brooke’s mother, Penny Atwell Jones, was allegedly initially not pleased with her daughter’s relationship.

Brooke Daniells and Catherine Bell’s children

Catherine Bell and her two children attend the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Brooke Daniells and Catherine Bell each have two children from their previous relationships. Brooke Daniells was reportedly married to Kenneth Daniells, a soldier, though details about their marriage remain limited. The union produced two children, Sage and Zoe, and Brooke later took custody of both.

Catherine Bell, on the other hand, was married to actor and production assistant Adam Beason. Their marriage resulted in two children, Gemma and Ronan, both of whom are in Catherine’s custody. Gemma was born on 16 April 2003, while Ronan was born on 21 August 2010.

FAQs

Are Brooke Daniells and Catherine Bell together? As of 2026, the pair is still together and has been in a long-term relationship for over a decade since 2012. Is Catherine Bell still married to Adam Beason? Their 17 years of marriage ended in divorce in 2011. How many times has Catherine Bell been married? The Army Wives actress has been married once, to her former husband, actor and producer Adam Beason. How did Catherine Bell and Brooke Daniells meet? They first met in 2012 at the Death Museum in Hollywood and later started dating. What is the gender of Catherine Bell? The Hollywood actress is female. What does Brooke Daniells do? She is a wellness entrepreneur, photographer, and scientist who has an academic background in psychology and communication. Who is the father of Catherine Bell's baby? Her two children, Gemma and Ronan, were born from her marriage to Adam Beason. Does Catherine Bell have custody of her children? She has custody of her children and co-parents them with her ex-husband, Adam Beason. When was Catherine Bell and Brooke Daniells’ wedding? There has been no wedding. Even though the two have a romantic relationship, they are not publicly known to be married. What are the ages of Catherine Bell's children? Her daughter, Gemma, was born in 2003, and her son, Ronan, was born in 2010. As of 2026, they are approximately 22 and 15 years old, respectively.

Catherine Bell’s partner, Brooke Daniells, and the actress have built a long-lasting and private relationship that has lasted over a decade. They live together with their four children in Hidden Hills, California. Although they remain together, it is unknown whether they are officially married, as no information about a wedding has been publicly confirmed.

