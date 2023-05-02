The 2023 Met Gala event took place on Monday night, May 1, and several stars, including Burna Boy and Tems, were in attendance

The two Nigerian singers who attended the event for the first time looked stylish in custom designer ensembles

While Burna Boy rocked a blue and black checkered outfit, Tems wore a black and white Robert Wun dress

Both Burna Boy and Tems made their debut at the 2023 edition of the prestigious Met Gala event, and they did not disappoint!

Photos of Burna Boy and Tems at the 2023 Met Gala. Credit: Mike Coppola/Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

The 2023 theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, who was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

The Met Gala is arguably the biggest posh fundraising event in the world. It is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The average entrance ticket for regulars at the Gala is a staggering $30,000, while VIP and VVIP cost a lot more.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng takes a look at how two big Nigerian stars turned up for the event.

Burna Boy attends 2023 Met Gala

The self-acclaimed African Giant, known for his scintillating performances and his daring yet impressive sense of style, did not disappoint.

Burna Boy turned up in a matching black and blue slightly checkered outfit and a generous cape-like extension of the same material flowing behind him.

Interestingly, the singer had a twin fashion moment when Irish actor Barry Keoghan turned up in a similar ensemble

Tems shines at 2023 Met Gala

While fans are still yet to recover from the beautiful fashion moment Tems had at the 2023 Oscars, the singer returned to the red carpet with yet another head-turning look.

She was a beauty to behold in a black-and-white ensemble.

The dress, one of Robert Wun’s latest signature designs, featured a black corset-like top, a flowing regal white finish at the bottom, and elbow-length gloves.

Candy, chessboard and iron: DJ Cuppy shares 7 pink things in her penthouse that 'make sense'

If there is one thing consistent about DJ Cuppy, it is certainly her love for the colour pink.

The billionaire daughter and Oxford graduate recently made a TikTok video about her pink penthouse, and it has gone viral, garnering over 700,000 views.

Joining the trend of people showing specific items in their homes or office that make sense, Cuppy shared seven items which are pink in her luxury home.

Source: Legit.ng