Grammy-award winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently bragged about his recently held concert at the o2 Arena

The music star took to his Instagram story to brag about selling out the 20,000 capacity venue for his concert

According to Burna, he did it all by himself and sold tickets at the prices he wanted, he added that he doesn’t just talk, he shows action

Fans on social media received the news with mixed reactions, while some praised him for the feat, others said he did not sell out like he claimed

One of Nigeria’s top music stars, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, recently took to social media to brag about selling out the O2 Arena for his concert.

The Grammy-award winning singer held his concert on August 28 and videos from the occasion made the rounds online.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Burna who has been known not to miss a bragging rights chance, made it known to his fans that he sold out the 20,000 capacity venue.

Burna Boy added that he sold out the arena by himself at the prices that he wanted and the way he wanted it to be done.

Not stopping there, Burna advised people never to talk too much but just show action.

Fans react

Numerous fans of the African Giant took to social media to react to his claim of selling out the O2 Arena. A number of people praised him, while others said he did not sell out the venue like he wanted others to believe.

Dettybehaviour:

"of course those seats were empty as f*ck."

Official_perry_hair:

"But I can see a lot of empty space sha."

Mr_finest00:

"Please make una leave dis guy alone, I don’t fan anyone, but forget dis guy is the first to bring home Grammy it’s not easy."

Iam_omobolade:

"I just Dey laugh . If you check the show well you go still see free space the guy no lie sha."

Prinagold:

"I knew he was gonna brag abt it Burnaboy can b sooo predictable."

Janeperfect:

"Congratulations to him and success to everyone that wishes for such. ✌️."

Bitcoin_chief:

"By God’s grace you will keep winning ."

