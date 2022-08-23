American female superstar, Selena Gomez, got Nigerians talking when she shared a video of herself working with one of the country's finest acts, Rema

The songstress announced that she and the Mavin records star are about to drop a remix of his hit song Calm Down

Gomez expressed her joy at working with the singer and shared a video of them together at a show, as she teased fans with her verse in the remix

Music fans in Nigeria love it when their favourites collaborate with other international stars on a song, and Selena Gomez and Rema have given them another reason to cheer.

The American singer took to her Instagram page to announce that she will be working with Rema on the remix of his hit song Calm Down.

Selena Gomez to feature on Calm Down remix. Credit: @selenagomez @heisrema.

Source: Instagram

She expressed her excitement and teased her followers with her own verse in the remix as she hoped the fans will love it.

Selena, who admitted that the song is fun, shared a video of the moment she and Rema embraced each other and announced the release date of the remix.

She captioned the post:

"An all new version of @heisrema “Calm Down” is coming 8/26-so excited for this one! Pre-save in bio."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Selena Gomez featuring on Rema's Calm Down remix

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the announcement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Flamezyofficial_:

"Na this kind featuring me dey talk about! when the featured artist go carry you for head❤️! Bou to be a global smash."

Jay_ni_fah:

"As long as it gives him more publicity,money and all then I am here for it."

Imnamedjess:

"I’ve been telling people that Rema is international quality."

Etieno.e:

"Aww, she looks like she has a huge crush on him."

Exquisite_teenz:

"Like play like play Selena don calm down congrats Remmy boy."

