Congratulations are in order for Nigerian music diva as she smiled home with her very first Grammy award over the weekend

The music powerhouse house snagged the coveted award for her efforts on international rapper, Future’s Wait For You

Unfortunately, colleague Burna Boy who was nominated in two different Grammy categories lost out to others

It is indeed a beautiful moment of celebration for Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems following her first win at the prestigious Grammy Awards.

The 65th edition of the annual award ceremony went down over the weekend and Tems was among the lucky winners of the night.

Tems snags Grammy award as Burna Boy loses. Photo: @temsbaby/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian made history as the first female singer to win a Grammy and it was all for her efforts on rapper Future’s Wait For You track.

Tems, Future and Drake won the Best Melodic Rap Performance over artists like Latto (Big Energy (Live), Jack Harlow (First Class), Kendrick Lamar (Die Hard), and DJ Khaled (Beautiful).

Congratulatory messages pour in

iconicsarahe said:

"Love to see it. Tems this is your time to shine!!!"

aderoyal_jr said:

"Congratulations on your Grammy beautiful Tems.❤️."

animalistic_maniac said:

"Congratulations . So like this now, Tems don first Daavido win Grammy ."

mccarthymargaret1 said:

"Congratulations Tems."

tofy_babe said:

"Congratulations to her. But Tems isn't the first female Nigerian to win a Grammy. Sade ADU is. Has a matter of fact has 4 Grammies to her name."

Burna Boy loses

Meanwhile, it's a matter of better luck next time for Twice as Tall singer, Burna Boy, who lost his nominated categories at the Grammy awards.

The singer lost the Best Global Song performance for which Last Last was nominated and Best Global Album for which Love, Damini was nominated.

Burna's nominated Best Global Album category was won by Masa Takumi with the album: Sakura.

