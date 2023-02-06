Tems Makes History As 1st Female Afrobeats Artiste to Win a Grammy, Burna Boy Loses Nominated Categories
- Congratulations are in order for Nigerian music diva as she smiled home with her very first Grammy award over the weekend
- The music powerhouse house snagged the coveted award for her efforts on international rapper, Future’s Wait For You
- Unfortunately, colleague Burna Boy who was nominated in two different Grammy categories lost out to others
It is indeed a beautiful moment of celebration for Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems following her first win at the prestigious Grammy Awards.
The 65th edition of the annual award ceremony went down over the weekend and Tems was among the lucky winners of the night.
The Nigerian made history as the first female singer to win a Grammy and it was all for her efforts on rapper Future’s Wait For You track.
Tems, Future and Drake won the Best Melodic Rap Performance over artists like Latto (Big Energy (Live), Jack Harlow (First Class), Kendrick Lamar (Die Hard), and DJ Khaled (Beautiful).
Pre Grammy gala: Burna Boy seated at same table with Cardi B and Offset, Odogwu's lady-like handbag spotted
Congratulatory messages pour in
iconicsarahe said:
"Love to see it. Tems this is your time to shine!!!"
aderoyal_jr said:
"Congratulations on your Grammy beautiful Tems.❤️."
animalistic_maniac said:
"Congratulations . So like this now, Tems don first Daavido win Grammy ."
mccarthymargaret1 said:
"Congratulations Tems."
tofy_babe said:
"Congratulations to her. But Tems isn't the first female Nigerian to win a Grammy. Sade ADU is. Has a matter of fact has 4 Grammies to her name."
Burna Boy loses
Meanwhile, it's a matter of better luck next time for Twice as Tall singer, Burna Boy, who lost his nominated categories at the Grammy awards.
The singer lost the Best Global Song performance for which Last Last was nominated and Best Global Album for which Love, Damini was nominated.
Burna's nominated Best Global Album category was won by Masa Takumi with the album: Sakura.
"So gorgeous and confident": Tems casually hangs out with Beyonce, Jay Z at pre-Grammy brunch, videos go viral
Tems attends Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tems was among high-profile entertainers who snagged invites to the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch.
Lovely videos from the event captured the moment Tems exchanged pleasantries with hosts Jay Z and his wife, Beyonce.
The clips sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media with some people pointing out Tems’ cool composure.
