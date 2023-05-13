Nigerian music youngster Rema is currently in India and videos from his first concert have emerged online

A video which went viral online showed the traffic the Mavin star's first show caused in New Delhi

Another clip showed the moment Rema was seen performing his hit song Calm Down on stage with fans singing along

Talented singer Rema has been making headlines since he arrived in India for his three days tour.

Videos from Rema's first concert in New Delhi have emerged on social media and left many Nigerians gushing, especially owing to the massive show of love he received from Indian fans.

Rema's performance in New Delhi stuns netizens.

The concert was sold out as a large number of fans turned up.

According to videos which emerged online, Rema's concert caused traffic in New Delhi, with motorists waiting hours in traffic to get to their destinations.

Watch a video of motorists in traffic below:

Watch the video of Rema performing his hit single Calm Down at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi

Watch another video from Rema's performance

Netizens hail Rema

Videos from Rema's performance stunned Nigerian netizens as many applauded him for putting Afrobeats in the spotlight in India.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iam.maximilly:

"Straight Outta Bennin... #Holiday."

dickson_231:

"Normally Indian traffic dey much.... Rema con add join."

iamddb19:

"Everything na una dey add tribe put... From benin as if na the state give am the talent."

olamilekan0921:

"Nigeria Dey go India, God help bat he’s our new hope."

b_solzofficial:

"Rema na Indian Musician normally ."

kingrumour_nation:

"Remi boy with the big man doings ."

cool_dsn2023:

"E dey happen normally for eko hotel too."

graceboi1244:

"Omooo now we can all agree that his bigger than ."

Rema meets India's famous fashion designer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Rema was undoubtedly having a blast in India following his first trip to the country.

The Mavin signee, set to perform in the Asian country, is reportedly going to be dressed by one of India's finest and most celebrated fashion designers, Manish Malhotra.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Rema posted a photo which captured a moment of conversation between him and Malhotra.

