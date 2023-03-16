Nigerian music star Burna Boy will be performing at the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League final, which will take place in Istanbul, Turkey

The latest announcement was made public via Uefa Champions League’s social media timeline with a video of the Nigerian star

The latest news has left many Nigerians gushing as lovers of football in the country are now anticipating the final match

Nigerian international artist and Grammy Award winner Burna Boy will perform at the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League (UCL) final in Istanbul, Turkey.

The UEFA Champions League season will conclude at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

UEFA made the exciting update known via its social media page, sharing a video of Burna Boy speaking ahead of his performance.

Nigerians excited ahead of Burna Boy's performance at UCL final. Credit: @burnagram/uefa.com

A caption to the video read:

“Big news! @burnaboy will be performing at the Champions League final in Istanbul alongside another amazing headliner!.”

Watch the video below:

Chelsea, Benfica, AC Milan, Bayern, Manchester City, Inter, Real Madrid, and Napoli are the teams that have qualified for the quarter-final.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

dukedavideffiom:

"See Burna Boy is the biggest artist in Africa. Top 3 in the world. If you like come and cry and about your fav being the best, I'll just ignore, period."

princemuusk1:

"Big up burna you are better than lil baby and wizkid."

fadeisart:

"Imagine Burnaboy performing and Osimhen scoring the winning goal and Napoli winning the champions league, Naija things ."

@oluchiszn:

"Davido - World cup final Burnaboy-champions league final Wizkid- Nigerian premier league."

sammymurphy18:

"Huge win for Nigeria hopefully Victor Starboy Osimhen get to the finals with Napoli ."

kelechicollins13"

"The greatest to have done it.. African giant burna boy .. The goat."

