Nigerian adult film actress Tall Lizzy shared a new bedroom clip just hours after releasing an emotional video about joining the adult entertainment industry

Tall Lizzy revealed that her videos remain permanently online and that she gained nothing financially from her time in the industry

The actress used her platform to directly warn people in her DMs who were considering entering the industry to reconsider their decision

Hours after pouring her heart out in a deeply personal video about regretting her adult film career, Nigerian actress Tall Lizzy Elizabeth Daniel was back online with a new bedroom clip, and the internet had plenty to say about it.

The mirror selfie, posted to her Instagram on 12 August 2026 in Lagos, arrived with the caption "Mood for 40k followers" and a casual, playful energy, with an unknown man behind her that contrasted sharply with the raw confession she had made just hours earlier.

Tall Lizzy posts new bedroom footage after revealing what she regrets. Credit: @talllizzy

Source: Instagram

Tall Lizzy's Confession on Adult Film Industry

In her earlier video, Tall Lizzy did not mince words when reflecting on her time in the industry. She said the experience had left her with nothing to show for it, aside from videos that will live on the internet indefinitely.

"I am regretting my decision right now. I regret why I joined the industry. I regret it so bad. I swear to God," she said.

She also pushed back against any notion that financial desperation justified the path she took, pointing out that peers who chose conventional careers outperformed her economically.

"There's no excuse of oh, I did not do what my mates were doing. That's why I did not make money. Now I even did worse than my mates are doing and I still do not have money," she admitted.

See the new content Lizzy shared after her online plea:

Warning to Those Interested in Joining

The actress also took the opportunity to speak directly to those who had been contacting her privately, expressing curiosity about entering the industry.

"Those of you that are in my DMs. Those of you that are sending me emails that you are interested in joining the industry. It is not too late for you to change your mind," she urged.

She added that no one already inside the industry could truly put into words what the long-term consequences feel like to someone on the outside looking in.

Tall Lizzy says her videos remain permanently online and that she now faces difficult conversations ahead with her children. Photos: Tall Lizzy.

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Tall Lizzy's new video

The new bedroom video, posted so shortly after such an emotional moment, left many followers confused and others amused.

@larry_zaza commented:

"I thought you hid the face before"

@stylishplaey wrote:

"I think say she talk say she regret joining mojo movies"

@jude_echange reacted:

"Omo wetin dey blood dey blood 😂"

@lifetoexpress said:

"I thought you said you're done. Humans sha 😂😂😂"

@peculiarstitches noted:

"You no see the person wey Dey your back as e be"

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere has resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation has become a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng