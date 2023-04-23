Lovely moments from singer Davido's Lagos Timeless concert are beginning to emerge on social media

A video showed the moment some fans were seen penning messages to the DMW label boss on a board provided at the venue

The video has left many netizens gushing online as many applauded Davido for the well-planned event

Music star Davido's Lagos 'Timeless' concert is currently on, and lovely moments from the event at TBS are beginning to emerge on social media.

A lovely clip which is trending online showed some fans penning messages to Davido on a board provided at the event.

One of the messages read:

"I love you OBO, continue to stand strong for us."

Netizens react as fans pen messages to Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

ThickieOfLagos:

"I go write stop to Dey give women belle o ."

Harmeenart142:

"Is anybody there yet?"

hexsti:

"Fc's should not go there and write rubbish o."

LOLU_001:

"@as_qxx don’t forget to leave a message for OBO."

sexysabang:

"Please let me drop my message here, shout out to 001, Please appreciate all d women in ur life, carry dem along. U are not a one-woman kind of man, wisdom like Solomon, Enjoy grace. My message done too many. Unopposed 001, Lagos is shot down. @davido."

"Showers of blessings": Davido writes as rain falls hours before his Lagos show

A few hours to go before the commencement of music star Davido's Timeless Concert in Lagos, Legit.ng reported that there was rainfall in some parts of the state where the big event is set to hold today, April 23.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Davido, who was not worried, described the rainfall as showers of blessings.

This comes hours after the DMW label boss had expressed his excitement ahead of his concert while sharing a video of him at the venue.

Reacting, a netizen identified as debanks_ddp wrote:

"What’s the name of your church, I won change my church because of u."

