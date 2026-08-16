INEC's returning officer declared Accord candidate Ademola Adeleke the winner of the Osun State governorship election

Adeleke polled 511,067 votes against APC's Bola Oyebamiji, who scored 444,815 votes in the keenly contested poll

Nigerians took to social media to share strong reactions to the result, with many linking the outcome to the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Ademola Adeleke has won a second term as governor of Osun State, with the Independent National Electoral Commission officially declaring him the winner of the governorship election.

The Returning Officer, Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole, announced that Adeleke, who ran on the Accord Party platform, polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, who gathered 444,815 votes. The ADC's Najeem Salaan came a distant third with 17,180 votes.

Nigerians react to Osun election result

The announcement triggered an immediate wave of responses on social media, with many Nigerians drawing parallels between the Osun outcome and the upcoming 2027 general elections.

@samuel_ortese wrote:

"This is a victory for democracy. Congratulations, Governor Adeleke!"

@HDanjaru59261 said:

"Finally, we can now sleep. Let's do this again in 2027. The voice of the masses is greater than any electoral misconduct, intimidation and irregularities. Power to the people!!!!!!"

@sleeknaija questioned how the APC lost despite what he described as external pressure:

"With all the political thugs, APC governors and party members shipped in to intimidate people of Osun State, they still end up losing the election. What a shame.. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Malam_haidar reflected on the broader lesson:

"If all Nigerians decide the same way the people of Osun did this year, vote wisely for the candidates of their choice, and protect the integrity of their votes and ensure that every vote counts in the upcoming 2027 general elections, Nigeria would undoubtedly be a better country."

Osun election result: 2027 talk dominates conversation

Several commenters turned attention to what the result could mean nationally. @Unfiltered3n wrote:

"It is now left for Nigerians to capitalise on this victory and replicate same in 2027 and chase APC out. Congratulations to the people of Osun State."

@ladkings added:

"A tip of the iceberg as Tinubu, his 34 supporting governors and the vote buying with rice and bread will be defeated by the people defending their votes come 2027!"

@Bfund100 was more direct:

"Nigerians, it's left for us to chase APC out in 2027 and make sure they never see the light of the day again!!!!"

Not all reactions were political in tone. @Gabomalaika wrote:

"Now those who want Governor Ademola Adeleke to lose for reasons best known to them can now see that they can not change what God has written."

@HenryOfoegbu2 struck a lighter note, predicting:

"Watch his victory speech now; he will thank President Tinubu for his reelection."

Source: Legit.ng