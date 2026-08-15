ASUU President Prof. Christopher Piwuna addressed journalists at the University of Jos on August 14, demanding the government honour its December 2025 agreement with academic staff

The union warned that unresolved welfare issues and withheld salaries were undermining teaching, research and learning across Nigeria's public universities

ASUU also called on Nigerians to scrutinise political parties' education and economic plans ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a fresh warning to the Federal Government over unpaid salaries and unresolved welfare demands, saying failure to act risks destabilising Nigeria's public university system.

ASUU President Prof. Christopher Piwuna made the call on Friday during a press briefing at the ASUU Secretariat of the University of Jos in Plateau State, urging the government to urgently implement all outstanding provisions of the Federal Government of Nigeria-ASUU Agreement signed in December 2025.

ASUU warns government over unpaid salaries, stressing reforms are vital to stabilise Nigeria’s public university system. Photo credit: ASUU/x

Source: Twitter

Piwuna said the agreement's full implementation was essential to restoring confidence among lecturers and creating the conditions needed for productive teaching, research and learning in public universities.

He stressed that the welfare of academic staff must sit at the centre of any genuine reform of the university system.

ASUU raises broader economic concerns

According to Channels TV, beyond the immediate salary dispute, Piwuna used the briefing to raise wider concerns about Nigeria's direction ahead of the 2027 general elections. He criticised policies he described as driven by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, arguing they only treat the symptoms of poverty rather than address structural causes.

He called on federal and sub-national governments to prioritise agricultural and industrial production, job creation and social protection, while suspending what he termed unnecessary borrowing in favour of sustainable development financing.

The ASUU president also called for stronger anti-corruption measures, improved accountability in public finance management and the recovery of stolen public funds.

On taxation, Piwuna argued that the wealthy must carry a greater burden. "As an underdeveloped country yearning for rapid development, it's the rich that must be taxed to give the poor a life worth living," he said.

Call to reform Nigeria's education system

Piwuna urged a comprehensive review of Nigeria's education system, saying the country must stop copying models designed for other societies and instead build one that reflects its own development needs. He called for greater investment in research, technical education, agriculture, innovation and skills development, arguing these areas were key to reducing youth unemployment.

The union also pressed the Federal and State Governments to tackle the infrastructure and funding gaps in public universities, warning that continued neglect was eroding the quality of higher education across the country.

With the 2027 elections approaching, ASUU urged Nigerians to closely examine what political parties and candidates were offering on education, employment, poverty reduction and social protection, insisting the country needed transformative policies rather than stopgap measures.

Piwuna said the union remained committed to dialogue with government and other stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing both Nigeria's universities and the wider economy.

ASUU raises economic concerns, criticising IMF and World Bank policies while urging sustainable development financing. Photo credit: ASUU/x

Source: Twitter

ASUU begins indefinite strike

Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced an indefinite strike.

The ASUU UNILAG chapter said the strike is caused by an “amputated” salaries paid by the university management in January and February 2026.

Source: Legit.ng