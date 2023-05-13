In the bustling city of Houston, amidst the aroma of freshly baked treats, a remarkable individual has emerged as a beacon of entrepreneurial success.

Edose Ohen is one of the many young Nigerians building fast-growing companies and creating wealth in different countries across the world. Ohen is a man who took his love of doughnuts and turned it into a thriving business.

Edose Ohen founded the first black-owned 24-hour doughnut cafe in Houston, Texas Photo credit - Houstonia Magazine

While he was studying in the United States, Ohen who is an indigene of Edo State discovered a passion for donuts and decided to turn it into a business. Today, he is the proud owner of Glazed, a popular doughnut shop in Houston.

Education and work experience

Ohen attained his first degree in Management and Information Systems from the C.T Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston, Texas in 2013. He later obtained an MBA in Supply Chain and Operations.

He worked for a mid-sized United States oil and gas company, growing to the position of Information Technology manager.

Later on, he founded his own company, Alfa Dando, a fixed wireless internet provider which operates majorly in Edo State. Alfa Dando is the parent company of Wireless NG which provides communication platforms for the Nigerian Gas Pipeline and Transportation company.

The Journey to Doughnut Success

While watching one of the episodes of his favourite CNBC show, “How I Made My First Million”, Ohen got the inspiration to establish his own gourmet doughnut café.

His relentless pursuit of excellence bore fruit as he established his own doughnut empire in Houston. Speaking on becoming the first 24-Hour gourmet doughnut café, Ohen said:

I realized there’s a distinct trend for gourmet donut shops. We don’t have that in Houston, and Houston’s the next global city. I wanted to be the first person to do it.

Through unwavering dedication and a focus on customer satisfaction, he transformed his passion into a thriving business venture.

Ohen's donuts became more than mere pastries; they became a symbol of indulgence and delight, captivating the taste buds of Houston's residents and earning him a loyal following.

The Success of Glazed

Ohen's hard work paid off, and Glazed quickly became a hit in Houston. People came from all over the city to try his delicious donuts and to experience the warm and welcoming atmosphere of his shop.

With the success of his first location, Ohen was able to open several more Glazed locations throughout the city, each one offering the same high-quality doughnuts and friendly service.

Today, Glazed is a beloved Houston institution, and Ohen is proud of what he has accomplished. He has created a successful business that has brought joy to countless people in his community. He is also a testament to the power of hard work and determination.

Inspiring Entrepreneurship

Edose Ohen's entrepreneurial journey extends beyond the world of doughnuts. He has become a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, sharing his knowledge and experiences to empower others to chase their dreams.

Through speaking engagements and mentorship programs, Ohen actively encourages individuals to embrace their entrepreneurial spirit, guiding them towards success in their own ventures.

Edose Ohen's journey from MBA student to doughnut tycoon is an inspiring one. His love of doughnuts and his dedication to quality and customer service have made him a success in Houston and beyond.

His story is a reminder that with hard work, determination, and a little bit of luck, anyone can achieve their dreams.

