Nigerian TikTok star Peller went public about his plan to buy his wife, Jarvis, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon after their wedding

Peller revealed he changed course after checking the price of the luxury SUV and issued a surprising 24-hour challenge online

The plea directly referenced King Ochacho, the billionaire who gifted the couple a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja

Popular Nigerian TikTok creator Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has gone public with an explanation for why his new wife Jarvis has not yet received the luxury SUV he had promised her, and his reasoning has set the internet ablaze.

In a statement that went viral on August 14, 2026, Peller admitted he had every intention of purchasing a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon for Jarvis after their wedding but reconsidered the moment he looked at the price tag.

Nigerian TikTok star Peller discusses the luxury car he considered buying for Jarvis. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Rather than quietly abandoning the plan, the TikToker turned it into a public challenge, giving unnamed wealthy followers 24 hours to step in.

"I planned to buy my wife a G-Wagon after our wedding, because I wan my child to enter G-Wagon, but when I went to price it yesterday, it's too cost for me," he said.

"Within 24hrs, I want to test my glory, any other Ochacho that can make it happen will be the loudest, please I'm begging," he added.

Peller's call for "another Ochacho"

The reference to "Ochacho" points directly to King Ochacho, the real-estate billionaire who stunned the public earlier in August by gifting Peller and Jarvis a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding present.

By calling for "any other Ochacho," Peller appeared to be inviting another high-net-worth individual to replicate that generosity, this time in the form of a G-Wagon.

Peller and Jarvis tied the knot in a high-profile Lagos ceremony in early August 2026, an event that attracted celebrities and a wave of expensive public gifts.

The G-Wagon appeal has since sparked widespread debate online, with some fans viewing it as typical Peller humour while others have pushed back strongly.

Watch Peller plead for wealthy fans' assistance in buying an SUV for Jarvis below:

Fans react to Peller's G-Wagon plea

Opinions on social media were sharply divided:

@Shina_fx1 wrote:

"Guy no be only you and your wife dey Dix world oo, if u fit buy G-Wagon at least look for the one u can afford abi make you sell your cars take buy am"

@_godbrian commented:

"If you don't have the money now to buy G-Wagon so you won't wait until you have money or are you saying your wife Jarvis is not a patient wife. So we should give you money to buy G-Wagon for your wife, it's the audacity for me for him to think it's normal for him to do that."

@FOOTBALLCNTRLER reacted:

"Make other people de sponsor him lifestyle abi?🤣😅😀😲😄"

@marionafterdak wrote:

"Gwagon for your wife squad but u never buy for yourself o. Go waiting dy worry u na, use your head na"

@Monday357745 said:

"There are other cars to buy na, why must Peller buy G Wagon?"

@kinxykel shared:

"You are lucky to have reached this level at your age. Thank God. Buy what you can afford and a good wife that loves her husband will appreciate it. Be grateful and learn. A gift is to be appreciated, no matter."

@JamesMbah181230 added:

"How Many people peller don buy Even if na Corolla for. E be like say na the wedding money still dey drive him crazy"

Peller and his wife, Jarvis, feature in discussions surrounding a planned luxury car purchase. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller scolds his wife for appearing 'naked'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis sparked reactions during a live stream after Peller noticed that his wife was not wearing a bra.

The content creator quickly used his hand to cover her chest before making a pointed remark about who her body now belongs to.

Peller also proudly showed off his wedding ring during the live session, revealing that he does not usually wear jewellery but was happy to wear the ring.

Source: Legit.ng