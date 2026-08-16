Incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party led in 19 of 30 local government areas announced at the INEC collation centre in Osogbo

APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji secured the lead in 11 LGAs, including Ilesa East, Boripe, and Irepodun, as the two candidates dominated the race

Returning Officer Prof. Joshua Ogunwole is expected to make the final declaration after results from all 30 LGAs were announced at the collation stage

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, running on the Accord Party ticket, has pulled ahead in 19 of the 30 local government areas declared at the Independent National Electoral Commission collation centre in Osogbo, putting him in a commanding position as the final declaration approaches.

The governorship election took place on Saturday, August 15, with results collated and announced the following day. Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, is serving as the state's Returning Officer and is expected to formally declare the winner after the conclusion of the collation exercise.

Incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party leads in 19 of the 30 local government areas disclosed at the INEC collation centre in Osogbo. Photo credit: @AAdeleke01/@officialinec

Source: Twitter

Adeleke's strongest results

Adeleke posted his highest tallies in Ede North, where he polled 35,427 votes against the All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Oyebamiji's 10,283, and in Osogbo, where he secured 36,480 votes to Oyebamiji's 30,474. Other significant margins came in Ede South, where Adeleke won 26,188 to 6,219, and Iwo, where he took 27,085 against 19,660.

Additional local government areas where Adeleke led include Ife East (27,201 to 18,600), Ife Central (21,171 to 15,913), Ifelodun (21,107 to 18,396), Oriade (21,343 to 14,863), Egbedore (19,278 to 11,194), Odo Otin (18,003 to 15,435), Ilesa West (16,196 to 12,756), Ila (16,211 to 12,934), Ayedaade (16,681 to 15,719), Ife North (13,879 to 9,613), Orolu (12,352 to 10,622), Ayedire (11,073 to 9,910), and Boluwaduro, where the margin was razor-thin at 7,118 to 7,050.

APC's areas of strength

Oyebamiji secured 11 local government areas, with some of the APC's strongest performances coming in Irewole, where the party polled 29,972 against Adeleke's 10,934, and Olorunda, where it recorded 24,671 to Adeleke's 23,514. The APC also won Ilesa East with 16,208 votes to Adeleke's 12,280, Boripe with 19,963 to 12,448, Obokun with 16,120 to 12,023, and Irepodun with 15,713 to 14,504. Oyebamiji also led in Atakumosa West, Atakumosa East, Irewole, Isokan, Olaoluwa, and Ife South.

The race involved three leading parties: the Accord Party, the APC, and the African Democratic Congress. The ADC recorded significantly lower figures across most areas, with its best showing coming in Ejigbo, where it polled 5,053 votes.

As of the completion of collation across all 30 local government areas, INEC had not yet issued a formal declaration. Prof. Ogunwole's announcement remains the final step in confirming whether Adeleke secures a second term as Osun State governor or whether Oyebamiji overturns the emerging lead.

Osun poll: Winner announced in ADC candidate LG

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party took Ejigbo Local Government Area in the 2026 Osun state governorship election, polling 18,458 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who garnered 16,195 votes. As reported by Premium Times on Sunday, August 16, Adeleke won Ejigbo with a margin of 2,263 votes.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam, finished third in the local government area with 5,053 votes. Ejigbo is Salaam’s home LGA.

Source: Legit.ng