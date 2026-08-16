Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party secured 19 of Osun's 30 local government areas in Saturday's governorship election

APC candidate Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji won 11 LGAs, with the gap between both candidates standing at over 66,000 votes

INEC is yet to formally declare the overall winner as collation results from the 30 LGAs are announced

Osun State governorship election results collated from all 30 local government areas on Saturday showed Accord Party candidate and incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke polling 511,067 votes against the 444,815 recorded by his closest rival, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke carried 19 councils while Oyebamiji won 11, leaving a margin of 66,252 votes between both men based on the aggregated figures from across the state.

Governor Ademola Adeleke wins the Osun governorship election results after winning 19 local government areas. Photo: AdelekeAdemola

Source: Twitter

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Najeem Salaam, finished a distant third with 17,180 votes.

LGAs Won by Adeleke

The 19 local government areas that went to Adeleke are: Boluwaduro, Ede South, Ife North, Ilesa West, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Orolu, Osogbo, Oriade, Odo-Otin, Ife East, Ifelodun, Iwo, Ede North, Ila, Aiyedire, Egbedore, Ayedaade, and Ejigbo.

LGAs Won by Oyebamiji

Oyebamiji's 11 victories came in: Ilesa East, Boripe, Irepodun, Obokun, Atakunmosa West, Irewole, Atakunmosa East, Isokan, Ola Oluwa, Ife South, and Olorunda.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the election across Osun State on Saturday. Adeleke, who was seeking a second term in office, stood under the Accord Party banner, while Oyebamiji flew the APC flag. Multiple other political parties also fielded candidates in the contest.

Throughout the collation exercise, Adeleke held a consistent lead in both the number of councils won and the total vote count. INEC had not yet made a formal declaration of the overall winner as of the time the aggregated results from the 30 local government areas became available.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng