Davido shared an emotional video on Twitter after INEC declared his uncle, Governor Adeleke, winner of the 2026 Osun election

The Afrobeats star was visibly overwhelmed with emotion during the moment captured on camera

Fans and followers flooded the comments with congratulatory messages to Davido and his uncle

Davido could barely hold himself together on Sunday, August 16, 2026, as the news broke that his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, had been declared the winner of the 2026 Osun State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Afrobeats superstar took to his Twitter/X account to share the celebratory moment, posting a video alongside the caption: "WE DID IT UNC !!! @aadeleke_01."

Davido celebrates as his uncle wins Osun state governorship election. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Davido was visibly overcome with emotion, breaking down as the weight of the victory sank in.

Davido's Reaction to Adeleke's Victory

The post quickly gained traction online, with fans reacting to both the election result and the Grammy-nominated artist's overwhelming joy. T

Adeleke, popularly known as "Imole," secured the governorship in what many observers described as a hard-fought contest. His victory drew widespread celebrations across the state and beyond.

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and his uncle were seen in a celebratory mood ahead of INEC's final declaration.

Fans congratulate Davido and his uncle Ademola Adeleke following victory at Osun polls. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

Watch Davido's emotional reaction to Adeleke's win

Fans React to Davido's Emotional Post

Supporters of both the musician and the governor flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations, humour, and political commentary.

@Lordsjerry_14 wrote:

"Imole congratulations 👏🎇 Make davido do giveaway"

@cfcmrmoney16 commented:

"This Osun state election have finally open people eye and I'm Happy 😁, I always told people when we are ready no government can stop the people, we have the power to decide. It's still the government of the people just that this people have really try manipulate us into thinking"

@victorbaddest91 reacted:

"I like as you dey happy say your uncle win election, also make him happy by winning Grammy too"

@ojocruisemedia wrote:

"Na you go help us with 2027 election😂"

@AfkRoblox12 shared:

"Congrats to all Osun people for standing strong against the evil and satanic rigging machine of Thief-nubu and his APC gang of criminals. Congrats to the beautiful Adeleke family and congrats to all lovers of freedom and justice. We are OK. Obi/Kwakwanso 2027."

@TheOnlyTush said:

"001 for a reason✌🏽❤️💯 inside that case of Martel wey you order make 1 reach my side my IDOLO❤️🤗"

Gov Adeleke's billionaire brother spotted at polling unit

Legit.ng reported that Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, also exercised his civic duty in Osun state.

The businessman was captured on camera in the queue with other voters at his polling unit. His humble appearance sparked reactions as many praised Davido's father.

Source: Legit.ng