Police arrested 177 people during the Osun LGA election, with one additional suspect held by the DSS for alleged thuggery

A senior police officer deployed to oversee election security confirmed the arrests followed intelligence reports of people brought in from outside the state

The Deputy Inspector General rated the election over 90% successful in terms of security management despite scattered complaints

Nigerian police made 177 arrests during Saturday's Osun local government election, with a further suspect detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations of electoral disruption.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of training, Mohammed Ishaq, who was deployed to oversee security for the election, confirmed the arrests at a briefing held at the command headquarters on Ring Road, Osogbo.

Police arrested 177 individuals during the Osun LGA election. Photo credit: @officialDSS

Source: Twitter

According to Ishaq, 33 of those arrested were picked up in Ede on Friday, while 143 others were apprehended in the early hours of Saturday near Irewole Local Government Area. Authorities allege the group were mercenaries recruited to vote illegally in a state where they do not reside.

The DSS separately arrested one individual accused of leading thugs to Ward 4, Unit 13 of the Iroyin Ayo polling unit in Ejigbo to disrupt voting.

Security operations across Osun

Ishaq said the arrests were consistent with prior intelligence reports indicating that non-residents had been transported into Osun State ahead of the polls.

He acknowledged pockets of complaints from different locations, saying some turned out to be genuine while others did not, but maintained that his team responded to each situation promptly.

"The determination of the police was to manage situations rather than escalate them," he said.

The DIG also carried out an aerial patrol over Osogbo and observed no signs of widespread threat or voter intimidation. He expressed satisfaction with the cooperation of residents and urged anyone who noticed any wrongdoing to report it, noting that enough officers remained on standby to respond.

Ishaq further assured the safety of ad-hoc election workers, the majority of whom are members of the National Youth Service Corps, saying they and all election materials would be escorted to the collation centre under police protection. He rated overall security management at over 90 per cent successful.

The Commissioner of Police assigned to the election, Samuel Etaifo Erale, also conducted ground-level visits to polling units across several wards, including Owode, Obate, Alekuwodo, Olorunda and Fagbewesa, to monitor the conduct of the exercise.

Observers speak on Osun election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Civil society groups monitoring the Osun State governorship election on Saturday, August 15, reported 323 electoral offences and irregularities recorded across 726 polling units by noon, raising significant concerns about the conduct of the poll.

The findings came from the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria Election Observation Hub (EU-SDGN EOH), a coalition comprising Yiaga Africa, the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), the International Press Centre (IPC), the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), TAF Africa and The Kukah Centre (TKC). The group deployed 823 accredited observers across all 30 local government areas in the state.

Source: Legit.ng