Nigerian music star Wizkid was among the many music stars that stormed the Gamers8 Esports in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Wizkid, in his usual self, thrilled the audience with some energetic performance as many of his Nigerian fans expressed pride in him

The Gamers 8 Esport is the biggest gaming event in the world; this year’s event commenced on July 14 and will end on September 8

Popular Nigerian Afro-pop singer Wizkid stormed Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for this year’s Gamers8 theme, Your Portal to the Next World.

The event, touted as the world's biggest esports and gaming event, saw Wizkid thrill the audience with some of his hit songs.

Wizkid performs in Saudi Arabia. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid was among over ten artists who are billed to perform at the event, which commenced on July 14 and is scheduled to end on September 8.

According to its organizer, the Saudi Esports Federation, via a report on Thenational, more than 1,000 activities, from concerts to comedy and magic shows, are part of the program.

See a video from Wizkid's performance below:

Aside from the music aspect, the event also will see some of the world’s best players and teams compete across popular titles in games like Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG Mobile.

Fans laud Wizkid's performance in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from the singer's fans in Nigeria, see them below:

ademachismo:

"Inside my head, I’m just imagining how much he was paid . Highest ✊."

gol_oba:

"Omo for Saudi ,Nigeria wise up and stop killing innocent people over religion."

lyn4shizzle:

"Im surprised they have concerts in Saudi Arabia."

ify_chude:

"Make our Nothern brothers dey there they decieve themselves and keep dieing in silent; you can't holier than Saudi."

Source: Legit.ng