Nigerian music superstar Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy, has recorded yet another big achievement in his successful career

The Love Damini crooner emerged as the first African artist to sell out all his shows in the United States

The new achievement was recorded after he performed at the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena. Nigerians have commended him

Fans of Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, will be proud of him after he did what some American rappers are struggling to do in their own country.

The several hits maker emerged as the first African artist to sell out all his shows in the United States after his classy performance at the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena.

Burna Boy shuts down State Farm Arena in US. Credit: @burnaboygram.

Burna sold out the arena and got the crowd singing along when he delivered his classic performance.

The Love Damini crooner seemed to be aware of the achievement as he gave the State Farm Arena crowd something huge to cheer about during his performance.

Watch a part of his lovely performance below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's achievement

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Burna Boy's achievement of selling out all his shows in the United States.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Preciousayodele:

"His sound is just too great."

Agbastoner1:

"Burna no be everybody mate .. even me as Davido fan, I know that. Burna is big."

44_badbowyace:

"He did this without noise but Wizkid fc we no go hear word."

Increasedwealth_alkali:

"I tell person say, dem Burna , Big Wiz e.t.c big pass all these their Lil Durk, Lil Baby, their Migos . But dem my guys follow me dey argue."

Burna Boy visits UN HQ ahead of MSG concert

Ahead of his first sold-out show at the iconic 20k capacity venue, Burna paid a visit to the headquarters of the United Nations (UN).

Deputy secretary-general Amina J. Mohammed flooded her Instagram page with pictures taken with Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu.

A video making the rounds on social media also captured the moment the Grammy-winning singer stood beside the Nigerian flag as he was being shown around.

Burna used the opportunity to entertain his host with a song charged with a strong and socially-conscious message.

Source: Legit.ng