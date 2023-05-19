As we continue to celebrate the growth of Afrobeat globally, it is nearly undeniable that some foreign musicians aided to genre's global recognition, including Beyonce, Drake, & Kanye west

However, Legit.ng has put out a poll to confirm from netizens who they think has been the most influential foreign artist that has helped the growth of Afrobeat globally the most

The poll we created had names like Chris Brown, Drake, and Beyonce and room for other names to be included; In this, we shared with our audience the result of the poll

Legit.ng recently organised an online poll to gauge the thoughts and opinions of our readers on who they think has been the most influential foreign artist/musician that has been the most supportive of the growth of Afrobeat across the world.

In the poll, which was hosted on the official, Legit.ng Twitter handle had Drake, the U.S./Canadian rapper, on it, the same as pop singer Chris Brown and joint-highest Grammy-award winner Beyonce.

An online poll was organised by Legit.ng, of which foreign artist has been the most supportive of Afrobeat. Photo credit: @champagnepapi/@chrisbrownofficial/@beyonce

Source: Instagram

Drake, to date, holds the record of having the most streamed song with an Afrobeat artist, One Dance with Wizkid.

Beyonce has an entire album, "Black is Power", solely based on the African continent with multiple African singers, including Burna Boy (Jara), Wizkid (Brown Skin Girl), Yemi Alade and Shatta Wale.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While singer pop star Chris Brown has also hugely supported the Afrobeat genre with numerous records with Davido and other Nigerian singers.

Below is the result of our online poll:

Chris Brown was voted the most influential and supportive of Afrobeat growth globally

According to our opinion poll, American R&B and pop star Chris Brown is regarded as the most supportive and influential foreign artist that helped the growth of the Nigerian music brand the most.

Chris Brown got 71% of the total votes cast ahead of Drake, who got 18.3%, while Beyonce came third with 7.7%.

Davido slams narrative that rapper gave Afrobeat its shine, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally renowned Nigerian singer, Davido had sparked reactions online after a recent interview in the United States went viral.

During the interview, OBO spoke about Afrobeat and the genre's growth. While he also addressed the popular narrative that American rapper Drake is responsible for the global recognition the genre currently enjoys.

Davido said yes, that's a popular narrative, but he disagrees because Afrobeat was already huge before Drake collaborated with Afrobeat artists.

Source: Legit.ng