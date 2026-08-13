A video of Peller and Jarvis at a shopping mall captured the newlyweds in a very candid conversation about their private life

Peller boasted about his natural abilities in the other room, claiming he needs no enhancement, unlike other men

Jarvis responded by hyping her husband with colourful nicknames, as pregnancy rumours continue to swirl around the couple

Newlyweds Peller and Jarvis have got the internet talking again after a video of them at a shopping mall went viral, showing the couple in a surprisingly candid exchange about their other room life.

In the recording, the pair appeared to be having what was clearly meant to be a private conversation, though they were very much in public.

Reactions as Peller brags about his other room prowess. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller launched into a confident monologue about his natural abilities, telling Jarvis that God created him "like a horse."

He pointed out that many men rely on supplements to keep their wives satisfied, but that he has never needed any such help. He then turned to his wife and asked whether she could vouch for him, urging her to hype him up. Jarvis was more than happy to oblige.

Jarvis matches Peller's energy

Rather than shying away from the topic, Jarvis leaned fully into the moment and began showering her husband with enthusiastic praise, dubbing him a "womb shifter" and an "intestine destroyer."

Peller takes Jarvis shopping and speaks about their private life. Photo credit@pelle089

Source: Instagram

The exchange had a playful, unscripted energy that many fans found endearing.

The clip is making rounds at an interesting time, as rumours have been circulating online that Jarvis may be expecting the couple's first child. Neither Peller nor Jarvis has publicly confirmed or denied the pregnancy claims.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller and Jarvis speaking about their private life while at the shopping mall below:

What fans are saying

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from laughter to admiration:

@egoumez wrote:

"Jarvis now matching Peller's vibe. I love it for them"

@ayomi___x commented:

"To be honest, peller and Jarvis life too soft Imagine having fun at your place of work and still earning."

@calvin_iordye said:

"Wait but why small children the make me like love? Nah I ain't falling for this"

@sadora_liz reacted:

"If e reach ur turn marry John cena."

@chidera_______ shared:

"I love them, we all just be here to witness 5/10yrs anniversary. Amen and forever to go"

@realty_marilyn wrote:

"Them too sweet.. them@sweet pass big brother Abeg"

Peller scolds his wife for appearing 'naked'

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis sparked reactions during a live stream after Peller noticed that his wife was not wearing a bra.

The content creator quickly used his hand to cover her chest before making a pointed remark about who her body now belongs to.

Peller also proudly showed off his wedding ring during the live session, revealing that he does not usually wear jewellery but was happy to wear the ring.

Source: Legit.ng