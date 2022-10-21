Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to social media to announce his collaboration with PUMA

The singer took to his Instagram page to share a video showing off items from the collection as well as a preorder link

Only a while ago, Davido walked the runway at a Puma fashion show in a video that went viral

Nigerian heavyweight singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, had earlier announced a new clothing collaboration with PUMA.

Photos of Davido and his new collection. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The singer has now posted a video showing off some items from the collection with the German multinational corporation.

PUMA describes the collection as “The first PUMA x DAVIDO collection, filled with bold, statement pieces inspired by the award-winning artist’s roots.”

Check out the video below:

Source: Legit.ng