Abia State APC condemned the suspension of Professor Nnamdi Nwaeze by Abia State University management over alleged social media posts

The party's publicity secretary spoke to journalists in Umuahia on Friday, August 15, calling for dialogue and transparency

APC urged the state government to engage with the professor's concerns about staff welfare and working conditions at ABSU

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has urged the state government to take seriously the welfare concerns raised by a suspended lecturer at Abia State University (ABSU), rather than use the disciplinary action to sidestep legitimate issues.

Abia State APC Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, made the party's position known while speaking to journalists in Umuahia on Friday, August 15, condemning the university management's decision to suspend Professor Nnamdi Nwaeze over Facebook posts he allegedly made about the welfare and working conditions of staff at the institution.

Abia APC condemns ABSU professor’s suspension Photo: Dr. Alex Otti

Source: Facebook

APC Calls for Dialogue Over Suspension

Aguoru said the suspension should not serve as a tool to silence genuine concerns about workers' pay and conditions at ABSU.

He called on the Abia State Government to look beyond the social media activity that triggered the disciplinary action and engage directly with the substance of what the professor raised.

The party also called on the government to end what it described as the victimisation, intimidation and harassment of public servants who speak out on workers’ welfare, governance and matters of public interest.

The APC spokesman stressed the need for transparency and open dialogue, arguing that the issues affecting staff welfare at the university deserved a direct response from the government rather than institutional punishment against the person who raised them.

It said the suspension had become particularly concerning amid reported industrial action and growing dissatisfaction among lecturers in the state’s higher institutions.

The party said:

“We call on the university authorities and the state government to reverse this suspension, recall the professor and listen to the cries of university lecturers. They have suffered enough, and enough should really be enough."

The party questioned how young Nigerians could be encouraged to pursue academic careers when university professors were struggling on salaries it described as inadequate to meet prevailing economic realities.

It argued that the economic realities facing workers had made the situation unsustainable, warning that poor remuneration could undermine the quality of education and discourage young people from pursuing careers in academia.

The party also alleged that lecturers in state-owned higher institutions were owed salaries, allowances, promotion arrears and other entitlements.

Abia APC says Professor Nwaeze’s suspension should not overshadow concerns Photo: Nysaw

Source: Getty Images

Workers' Pay at the Centre of the Row

Punch reports that ABSU suspended Professor Nwaeze over Facebook posts relating to workers' pay, a decision the APC described as an inappropriate response to what it characterised as a legitimate grievance.

The controversy at ABSU centres on concerns about how staff are compensated and the conditions under which they work.

Professor Nwaeze's posts drew the attention of university management, which moved to suspend him, but the action has now drawn public criticism from the main opposition party in the state.

NBS ranks Abia last in VAT collections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has issued a sharp rebuke of Governor Alex Otti's administration after a National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on Value Added Tax (VAT) collections for the first half of 2026 placed Abia at the bottom of all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory combined.

VAT is collected incrementally across every stage of the supply chain and is widely regarded as a reliable barometer of commercial activity and consumer spending within a state.

Source: Legit.ng