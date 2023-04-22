Nigerian music star Davido has given himself a new name in the music industry following his latest achievement

This comes as the DMW label boss was on the cover of the prestigious magazine Forbes a few hours before his Lagos' Timeless concert

Davido, who was overjoyed, referred to himself as the godfather, a statement which stirred reactions online

Afrobeats star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has set a new record for himself as he was on the cover of the prestigious magazine Forbes.

The singer, who couldn't hide his excitement, took to his social media timeline to share a cover photo of him in the magazine as he expressed gratitude to the Forbes team.

Davido went on to declare himself a godfather.

In his words:

“Emi n’ikan I be godfather oh! Thank you to the amazing @forbes team. Had fun doing this! Feature out now."

See his post below:

Netizens react as Davido says he is a godfather

Davido starts countdown to Lagos show

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido started counting down to his Timeless concert on Friday, April 21.

Sharing cute pictures on his social media timeline, the DMW label boss wrote:

"Counting down the days until showtime in LAGOS.The anticipation to come home and do this event with you is my driving force right now!⁣"

