Singer Davido and his team members are still actively promoting his new Timeless album, as they mean serious business

After spending the weekend in Lagos, the 30BG musician, alongside his manager and lawyer, hopped on a flight to Paris

Davido visited the Martell Headquarters, where employees and top executives were super excited to have him around

Nigerian singer, Davido, continues to receive an outpour of love and support from his fans at home and abroad since the release of his highly anticipated album, Timeless.

Interestingly, the overwhelming show of love hasn’t stopped the 30BG crooner and his team members from actively promoting the project in Africa and outside the continent.

Davido storms Martell headquarters in Paris. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

The singer, his lawyer, Bobo, and his manager, Asa, all hopped on a flight to Paris, where they visited the Martell Headquarters.

Davido, who is a global brand ambassador for the alcohol brand, was received by employees and company executives who were super excited to have him and his team around.

A trending video captured the moment Davido stormed the office, and tracks from his album played in the background.

The singer was also gifted a customized Martell bottle in celebration of the Timeless album.

Davido's fans react

ejikemestores said:

"The love ❤️is massive."

mz_greatness1 said:

"Martell boss is the happiest... 001 in the building."

darius_czar said:

"Now that is am ambassador or ambassadors."

sazzy_nice said:

"You know say we’re crossing borders."

emmanuel.iy said:

"Proper ambassador. He goes hard for any brand he is influencing. See him still showcased martell on this new video. Mentioned the drink on „over dem“. Na you can’t ask for a better influencer."

Davido reveals the presidential candidate he supported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido shared his take on the recent election, especially on some celebrities who kept silent during the period.

The DMW label boss, who is known to be vocal on political issues, was also away from social media during the period, which stirred reactions.

Speaking on the leader he supported, the Unavailable crooner said: ”Myself, I’m a leader myself”.

