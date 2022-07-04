Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has added another feather to her hat after she was recognised by an international institution, Kent University

A honorary degree was bestowed on the music star to celebrate her time and achievements in the music industry

Tiwa bagged a honorary doctorate degree in music and it led to widespread celebration from Nigerians on social media

Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has continued to put the country on the world map in a positive way with her music.

Just recently, an international institution, Kent University, recognised Tiwa Savage for her exceptional music career.

She was awarded an honorary Doctorate Degree in Music as they celebrated her achievements in her career.

Tiwa Savage bags honorary doctorate degree from University of Kent. Photo: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa completed a degree in Business Administration from the University of Kent and the alumna is one of the 10 people to be awarded honorary degrees by the institution.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the University of Kent, Tiwa honorary doctorate degree is “in recognition of her inspirational and international career in music.”

The event is to take place in Canterbury on July 15, 2022.

Internet users hail Tiwa Savage on her achievement

After the news of Tiwa Savage’s doctorate degree went viral, a number of the singer’s fans took to social media to celebrate her as they called her Dr Tiwa Savage. Read some of their comments below:

Nice one.

Tiwa Savage thrills Toronto fans with old hits

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage gave some of her best-ever performances as she shut down Toronto, Canada.

Tiwa, before her performance, said she has so many hit songs that she does not know what next to do.

She went on to perform some of her hit love songs like Kele Kele Love, Love Me, among others. The concert, which took place at the Longboat Hall, saw Nigerian-Canadian sensational act Dice Ailes join Tiwa on stage.

Tiwa’s performance in Toronto came as she was close to ending her “Water and Garri” North American tour, which she commenced on May 15.

Since then, the African Number one bad girl went on to perform across 18 cities.

Source: Legit.ng